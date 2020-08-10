Cyberpunk 2077 weapons, types, mods, and rarities explained

Cyberpunk 2077 weapons got a deep dive at the latest Night City Wire event, showing off some futuristic and more traditional ways to arm yourself.

You could hardly be expected to do your future crimes without an arsenal of firearms in tow, and CD Projekt Red explained how the three types of guns in Cyberpunk 2077 will affect your playstyle. This is just guns, mind - the video also confirmed that there will be offensive cyberware (like those cool Mantis Blades that extend from your arms), melee weapons, and throwables.

The first gun category in the Cyberpunk 2077 weapon list is Power Weapons: the most traditional form of firearm, these good old-fashioned slug throwers can be used to ricochet bullets around corners for indirect fire. Tech weapons are high-tech rail guns, using magnets to propel heavy rounds at high enough velocity to punch through walls with lethal force. Finally, smart weapons fire guided projectiles that can track targets on their own, letting you hit opponents on the run or even hiding behind cover.

Senior gameplay designer Pawel Kapala gave a few examples of how shotguns can differ across categories: a power weapon shotgun from Budget Arms is strong enough to tear an opponent in half with a single shot, while a smart weapon shotgun from Kang Tao can individually target a half-dozen foes with a single trigger pull - no wasted pellets!

You'll be able to customize your weapons with two types of mods: attachments, which are physical objects such as scopes and silencers that confer situational and change the look of your weapon; and software mods, which can alter fundamentals like fire rate, damage, and even damage type.

Cyberpunk 2077 weapons will come in the usual RPG-coded rarities: common, uncommon, rare, and legendary. The more powerful they are, the harder they are to find. Legendary weapons even possess special traits that can't be found on any other guns, and you won't be able to buy them in stores. You'll either need to find them in caches scattered across the city or pry them out of somebody's fingers. To get some of the best legendaries in the game, you may need to make some hard choices about what you like better: the NPC or their gun.