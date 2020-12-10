In a game where customisation and having options is a key part of the gameplay, you're no doubt wondering whether you can change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077. If you're anything like us, you'll have spent far too long in the character creation tools perfecting the look of your V. After all the options here are pretty limitless, offering customisation tweaks for everything from your hair style and colour right down to the teeth, nipples, and other unmentionables.

But when it comes to the question of can you change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077. we've got bad news. There's actually no way to change V's physical appearance after you exit that initial character customisation selection.

While it's true that you spend most of the game playing as your V in first-person, unable to see their face, it was really irritating to not being able to visit a barber, hairdressers, or even a tattoo parlour to change V's overall look after choosing their initial look and feel.

It feels like an odd omission from a game that lets you enhance your character with cyberware enhancements - which can add some additional, but very limited tattoo options - to then not be able to cut or change your hair.

There are also regular moments to take a good look at yourself in mirrors around Night City too, so if you've regret the choices you've made when customising your V, it may well haunt you somewhat.

The only way to change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077 after the character customisation is with fashion and clothing items that you can either buy, acquire from your fallen foes, find in the world, or be gifted through Jobs and Gigs. You can spend far too much time tweaking your look, especially if you want to look good and have the maximum armour possible. It's a constant balancing act between being protected and committing a crime against fashion.

Let's hope further options to change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077 arrive post-launch.