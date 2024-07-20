The full College Football 25 Abilities list from Aftershock to Wrap Up

College Football 25 Abilities can be hard to keep a handle on. They’re the College Football 25 version of Madden 24 X-Factors, and more than 80 are available – all with bronze, silver, gold and platinum options. We’ve therefore done the hard work and grouped them into a single alphabetical list. The higher its grade, the more effect each ability has. For example, Mobile Deadeye boosts accuracy up to 15 yards at the bronze tier, but for the entire field in the platinum tier. Make sense? Then let’s power on with your College Football 25 Abilities guide.

(Image credit: EA)

The full College Football 25 Abilities list is below, and is one of our many comprehensive College Football 25 guides. Elsewhere you’ll find looks at the College Football 25 best teams and College Football 25 best players. When your Abilities pay off you’ll need the College Football 25 celebrations list. As for Dynasty coaches, all your scouting needs are covered in GR’s College Football 25 recruitment guide.