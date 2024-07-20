The full College Football 25 Abilities list from Aftershock to Wrap Up
Find your skills swiftly with our alphabetical College Football 25 Abilities list
College Football 25 Abilities can be hard to keep a handle on. They’re the College Football 25 version of Madden 24 X-Factors, and more than 80 are available – all with bronze, silver, gold and platinum options. We’ve therefore done the hard work and grouped them into a single alphabetical list. The higher its grade, the more effect each ability has. For example, Mobile Deadeye boosts accuracy up to 15 yards at the bronze tier, but for the entire field in the platinum tier. Make sense? Then let’s power on with your College Football 25 Abilities guide.
Complete alphabetical College Football 25 Abilities list
The full College Football 25 Abilities list is below.
- 360: Improved ability to fake out defenders with spin moves.
- 50/50: With positional advantage, improved ability on 1vs1 jump balls downfield or in the end zone.
- Aftershock: Increased Wear and Tear effects to opposing players from tackles.
- Arm Bar: Improved ability to break tackles when using stiff arms.
- Balanced: Improved ability to break strip attempts.
- Ballhawk: Improved ability to break after a pass has been released.
- Best Friend: Composure gain for the QB when making a 1st down catch on 3rd or 4th down.
- Blanket Coverage: Improved cut reaction in man coverage.
- Blow Up: Improved ability to beat impact block attempts.
- Bouncer: Cause fatigue to opposition route runners when performing a chuck in zone coverage.
- Chip Shot: Easier accuracy timing on short field goals.
- Clear Headed: Escalating levels of protection from composure loss.
- Clutch Kicker: Easier accuracy timing on field goals with two or less minutes remaining.
- Coffin Corner: Easier accuracy timing when punting from midfield or closer to the opponent’s end zone.
- Cutter: Improved cut moves against man coverage (excluding double moves)
- Deep Range: Easier accuracy timing when attempting a field goal from more than 50 yards. Defensive Rally: Sacks increase composure of other defensive linemen.
- Dot!: Accuracy boost when throwing to open receives with feet set and a clean pocket.
- Double Dip: Improved cut moves against single man coverage when running double move routes.
- Downhill: Increased ability to break tackles after reaching maximum sprint speed.
- Duress: Increased pressure effects on the QB when unblocked and in front.
- Extender: Improved ability to break sacks.
- Fan Favourite: Increased composure gains at home.
- Field Flip: Better accuracy timing on puts from own 10-yard line or further.
- Field General: When on schedule, able to see blitzers.
- Grip Breaker: Increased lateral sheds on run plays.
- Ground N Pound: Successful pancakes on run plays add fatigue to the engaged defender.
- Hammer: Improved ability to land hit stick attempts.
- Headfirst: Ability to break more tackles when using truck moves.
- Headstrong: Resists hot routes being incorrect and gets some composure protection from Stadium Pulse.
- House Call: Improved ability to catch interception attempts.
- Inside Disruptor: Improved shedding against single blocks on inside runs.
- Inside Shield: Improved blocking on inside runs when close to the line of scrimmage.
- Jammer: Increased ability to press receivers at the line of scrimmage.
- Knockout: Increased knockouts and less broken tackles on catch attempts by the offense.
- Lay Out: Improved ability to secure diving catches.
- Legion: Composure gain for other defensive backs when intercepting or deflecting a pass.
- Magician: More agile in standard pocket movement.
- Mega Leg: Improved chance to avoid the penalty for overkicking on all kicks.
- Mobile Deadeye: Boosts your QB’s accuracy when throwing while on the run outside the pocket.
- Mobile Resistance: Improved ability to resist pressure on the run.
- The Natural: Improved ability to resist weather effects.
- Off Platform: Accuracy boost when throwing a pass across the body or on the backfoot.
- Offensive Rally: Composure gain for other offensive linemen when performing a pancake.
- Option Disruptor: Improved shedding against single blockers on option runs.
- Option King: Accuracy increase on quick pitches.
- Option Shield: Improved blocking on option plays when close to the line of scrimmage.
- Outside Disruptor: Improved shedding against single blockers on outside runs.
- Outside Shield: Improved blocking on outside runs when close to the line of scrimmage.
- PA Shield: Improved blocking on play-action plays on first down or with less than 3 yards to gain.
- Pocket Disruptor: Improved pass rush on third and fourth down, and when the offense has 8 yards or more to gain.
- Pocket Shield: Improved pass blocking if the distance for a first down is 10 yards or less.
- Press Pro: Improved ability to beat press attempts from defenders.
- Pull Down: Improved ball security when sacked while in the pocket.
- Quick Drop: Improved movement on standard pass plays.
- Quick Jump: Quicker jump off the snap when pass rushing.
- Quick Step: Improved movement as a pull blocker.
- Recoup: Improved fatigue recover when off the field.
- Resistance: Protection from pressure when standing in the pocket.
- Road Dog: Increases composure gains on the road.
- Robber: Improved movement in zone coverage.
- Safety Valve: Improved ability to catch the ball when aligned in the backfield (excludes knockouts).
- Screen Enforcer: Improved blocking on screen plays.
- Second Level: Improved blocking after getting to the second level of the defense.
- Shifty: Increased ability to maintain speed during cuts and turns when moving at high speeds.
- Side Step: Improved ability to fake out defenders with juke moves.
- Sidekick: Improved cut blocks when in pass protection.
- Sleight of Hand: Increased ability to fake defenders using play action on 1st down or less than 3 yards to gain.
- Step Up: Improved accuracy when stepping up into the pocket and not under pressure.
- Strong Grip: Boost to lateral shed prevention on run plays.
- Sure Hands: Improved ability to avoid drops (excludes diving and jumping catches).
- Take Down: Increased ability to prevent broken sack attempts.
- Takeoff: Quicker release off the line when not being pressed.
- Team Player: Degree of protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position.
- Wear Down: Successful pancake blocks on pass plays add fatigue to the engaged defender.
- Winning Time: Increased composure with two minutes to go when the score is 3 or less (Bronze), 4 or less (Silver), 7 or less (Gold) or 10 or less (Platinum)
- Workhorse: Protection from Wear and Tear effects when colliding with other players.
- Wrap Up: Protection from broken tackles and fakeouts on standard tackles.
