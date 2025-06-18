All the new Madden 26 QB Traits and what they do

Madden 26 QB Traits are among the main gameplay enhancements that EA is using to bring the glory years back to its NFL heavyweight – or at least, that's its ambition. Based on real life data, they're aimed at making the likes of Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson play just like their real selves. There are 50 new traits overall, with players outside of the quarterback position also eligible for some. See them all in your Madden 26 QB Traits guide.

All Madden 26 QB Traits and Player Traits

Josh Allen pumps up the Bills home crowd in Madden 26. (Image credit: EA)

Below is the complete list of Madden 26 QB Traits and Player Traits, based on real life statistics. Take Josh Allen, for example. "Allen will have the ‘Run Over’ trait, which makes him more likely to run through contact when scrambling rather than sliding or running out of bounds," explains EA. "Allen was assigned this trait because over the last two NFL seasons, Allen leads the league with 54% of his scrambles resulting in at least three yards after contact."