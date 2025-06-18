All the new Madden 26 QB Traits and what they do
Mahomes and Daniels feel even more realistic with the Madden 26 QB Traits list
Madden 26 QB Traits are among the main gameplay enhancements that EA is using to bring the glory years back to its NFL heavyweight – or at least, that's its ambition. Based on real life data, they're aimed at making the likes of Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson play just like their real selves. There are 50 new traits overall, with players outside of the quarterback position also eligible for some. See them all in your Madden 26 QB Traits guide.
All Madden 26 QB Traits and Player Traits
Below is the complete list of Madden 26 QB Traits and Player Traits, based on real life statistics. Take Josh Allen, for example. "Allen will have the ‘Run Over’ trait, which makes him more likely to run through contact when scrambling rather than sliding or running out of bounds," explains EA. "Allen was assigned this trait because over the last two NFL seasons, Allen leads the league with 54% of his scrambles resulting in at least three yards after contact."
- Look For Stars: QBs with this trait look to throw to their star receivers more
- Risk Taker: QBs with this trait tend to force the ball downfield and into tight windows
- Conservative: QBs with this trait tend to throw shorter passes and avoid forcing passes into tight windows
- Cannon: QBs with this trait have a higher tendency to throw bullet passes
- Up and Over: QBs with this trait have a higher tendency to throw lob passes
- Snap Mischief: QBs with this trait often perform fake hikes, especially on late downs in short-yardage situations
- Seeing Ghosts- After a sack, QBs with this trait tend to force a pass to their first read for the next three plays, resetting at the end of a drive
- Quick Trigger: QBs with this trait quickly attempt throws to their check down, not waiting for the play to develop
- Throw Away: QBs with this trait have a higher tendency to throw the ball away when facing pressure.
- Panic Button: QBs with this trait have a higher tendency to force passes when facing pressure
- Double Back: QBs with this trait can scramble away from the sideline to keep the play alive.
- Eyes Up: QBs with this trait keep their eyes up when moving towards the line of scrimmage, waiting longer for plays to develop before scrambling
- Set Up Time: QBs with this trait tend to set their feet before attempting a pass
- Hero Ball: QBs with this trait attempt to scramble for yards if they think they can get the first down
- Quick Clock: QBs with this trait tend to escape the pocket after making their first read
- Happy Feet: QBs with this trait will almost always be moving.
- Paranoid: QBs with this trait react more to nearby defenders, feeling pressured even in less intense situations.
- Oblivious: QBs with this trait remain calm near defenders, feeling less pressure even in intense situations
- Highlight Reel: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to attempt spectacular catches
- Possession Receiver: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to attempt Possession catches.
- RAC Receiver: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to attempt RAC catches
- Aggressive Receiver: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to attempt aggressive catches.
- Red Zone Jammer: DBs with this trait tend to attempt a jam press on press plays in the red zone.
- Play Ball Defender: Players with this trait are riskier and try for interceptions they may not be able to reach
- Play Receiver: Players with this trait are safer and won't try for interceptions they may be not able to reach
- Steering Clear: Players with this trait attempt to avoid hits by performing slides, give-ups, or running out of bounds
- Showboat: Players with this trait are able to use Celebration Loco on breakaways
- Cannonball: Players with this trait are able to do Celebration Dives into the endzone
- Run Over: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to attempt a truck, and if they are a QB, they are less likely to slide
- Strong Arm: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to attempt a stiff arm, and if they are a QB, they are less likely to slide
- Whirlwind: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to attempt a spin move
- Elusive Instinct: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to attempt a juke move
- Cover Ball: Players with this trait attempt to cover the ball on all big hits
- Big Hitter: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to attempt Hit Sticks
- Safe Tackler: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to attempt conservative tackles
- Punch It Out: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to attempt strip tackles.
- Knee Biter: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to attempt Cut Sticks
- Finesse Rusher: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to attempt a Finesse Move
- Power Rusher: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to attempt a Power Move
- Twister: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to attempt a Spin Move
- Bullish: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to attempt a Bull Rush
- Bouncer: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to attempt a Club Move
- Fly Swatter: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to raise their hands to disrupt shallow passes
- Gas Guzzler: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to use Effort on pass rushes
- Freestyler: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to attempt a Swim Move
- Undisciplined: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to commit penalties
- Disciplined: Players with this trait have a lower tendency to commit penalties
- Anchored: QBs with this trait have a lower tendency to leave the pocket or scramble for yards
- Throw It Up: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to target outside receivers on deep or contested throws
- Fortifier: Players with this trait have a higher tendency to audible into Max Protection against potential pressure
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.