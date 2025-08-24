Madden 26 rookie ratings guide to the NFL best young players

There’s no surprise at the top of the Madden 26 rookie ratings list. Two-way player Travis Hunter is the highest rated Madden 26 newcomer, and Jaguars fans can enjoy making strong use of their NFL wonderkid at both CB and WR. Next in line after Hunter are Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty, and Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter. Below we look at the best novice quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers, then take you through the top 20 Madden 26 rookie ratings countdown.

Best Madden 26 QB rookie ratings

(Image credit: EA)

There are no QBs on the top 20 Madden 26 rookie ratings list, and indeed only one kicks off the season with an overall of more than 70. That’s number one overall pick Cam Ward, who starts his Titans career with rating of 72. The next closest are Jaxson Dart (New York Giants, 68), Tyler Slough (New Orleans Saints, 68), and Shedeur Sanders (Cleveland Browns, 67). Develop them in franchise to add some Madden 26 QB Traits.

Best Madden 26 RB rookie ratings

(Image credit: EA)

Rookie RBs fare a little bit better than first-year signal-callers. Las Vegas halfback Ashton Jeanty is the pick of the new crop, with an OVR of 83 – which includes 90 Speed, 91 Agility, and 91 Change Of Direction. Chasing him to be this year’s top rusher are Omarion Hampton (San Diego Chargers, 77), TreVeyon Henderson (New England Patriots, 76), and Bhayshul Tuten (Jacksonville Jaguars, 76).

Best Madden 26 WR rookie ratings

(Image credit: EA)

Travis Hunter is officially a CB, but like in real life Jags fans can also deploy him at WR – and even in the new Madden 26 GAD position, should they wish. His debut OVR is a monstrous 84. Panthers addition Tetairoa McMillan is the highest-rated conventional receiver on 77, followed by Luther Burden III (Chicago Bears, 76), Matthew Golden (Green Bay Packers, 76), and Emeka Egbuka (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 75).

The top 20 Madden 26 rookie ratings

(Image credit: EA)

Below are the default top 20 Madden 26 rookie ratings. All numbers are correct as of Sunday, August 24. For even more NFL, check out our Madden 26 X-Factors and Madden 26 best playbooks guides.

1 Travis Hunter (CB, Jacksonville Jaguars) - 84

2 Ashton Jeanty (HB, Las Vegas Raiders) - 83

3 Abdul Carter (LEDG, New York Giants) - 81

4 Mason Graham (DT, Cleveland Browns) - 80

5 Jalon Walker (LEDG, Atlanta Falcons) - 79

6 Will Campbell (LT, New England Patriots) - 79

7 Jahdhae Barron (CB, Denver Broncos) - 78

8 Kenneth Grant (DT, Miami Dolphins) - 78

9 Maxwell Hairston (CB, Buffalo Bills) - 78

10 Mykel Williams (REDG, San Francisco) - 78

11 Armand Membou (RT, New York Jets) - 77

12 Derrick Harmon (DT, Pittsburgh Steelers) - 77

13 Omarion Hampton (HB, San Diego Chargers) - 77

14 Shemar Stewart (LEDG, Cincinnati Bengals) - 77

15 Tetairoa McMillan (WR, Carolina Panthers) - 77

16 Tyliek Williams (DT, Detroit Lions) - 77

17 Tyler Booker (RG, Dallas Cowboys) - 77

18 Walter Nolan (DT, Arizona Cardinals) - 77

19 Jihaad Campbell (WILL, Philadelphia Eagles) - 76

20 Kelvin Banks Jr (LT, New Orleans Saints) - 76

