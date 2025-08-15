All the Madden 26 X-Factors and Superstars in one guide
See the complete Madden 26 X-Factors list and what they do
The revised Madden 26 X-Factors and Superstars list brings amazing news for Texans fans. These elements of Madden 26 give certain players boosts beyond their stats, and Houston gets three new X-Factors at launch – Ankle Breaker for Nico Collins, Wrecking Ball for Joe Mixon, and Shutdown for Derek Stingley Jr. Tidy work. Read on to find out what those skills do, and see the full list of their designations, in your Madden 26 X-Factors guide.
The Madden 26 X-Factors player list
All of the players below make the Madden 26 X-Factors list, as of the game's Thursday, August 14 release date. As you'd expect, there's a fair amount of crossover with the Madden 26 best players list. Be sure to brush up on Madden 26 QB Traits, too.
- BENGALS: Joe Burrow (QB) – Run & Gun
- BENGALS: Ja’Marr Chase (WR) – Double Me
- BILLS: Josh Allen (QB) – Bazooka
- BILLS: Matt Milano (WLB) – Reinforcement
- BRONCOS: Patrick Surtain II (CB) – Shutdown
- BROWNS: Myles Garrett (REDG) – Unstoppable Force
- BUCCANEERS: Mike Evans (WR) – Double Me
- BUCCANEERS: Antoine Winfield (FS) – Shutdown
- BUCCANEERS: Vita Vea (DT) – Fearmonger
- CARDINALS: Budda Baker (SS) – Reinforcement
- CHARGERS: Derwin James Jr (SS) – Reinforcement
- CHIEFS: Chris Jones (DT) – Momentum Shift
- CHIEFS: Travis Kelce (TE) – Double Me
- CHIEFS: Patrick Mahomes (QB) – Bazooka
- COMMANDERS: Jayden Daniels (QB) – Escape Artist
- COMMANDERS: Terry McLaurin (WB) – Double Me
- COWBOYS: CeeDee Lamb (WR) – Yac 'Em Up
- COWBOYS: Micah Parsons (LEDG) – Dual Threat
- DOLPHINS: Tyreek Hill (WR) – Rac ‘Em Up
- EAGLES: Saquon Barkley (HB) – Phenom
- EAGLES: AJ Brown (WR) – Max Security
- EAGLES: Jalen Hurts (QB) – Run & Gun
- FALCONS: Jessie Bates III (FS) – Shutdown
- FALCONS: Bijan Robinson (HB) – First One Free
- 49ERS: Nick Bosa (LEDG) – Relentless
- 49ERS: George Kittle (TE) – Yac ‘Em Up
- 49ERS: Christian McCaffrey (HB) – Ankle Breaker
- 49ERS: Fred Warner (MLB) – Universal Coverage
- GIANTS: Dexter Lawrence (DT) – Blitz
- JAGUARS: Josh Hines-Allen (REDG) – Unstoppable Force
- JETS: Sauce Gardner (CB) – Shutdown
- JETS: Quinnen Williams (DT) – Fearmonger
- LIONS: Aidan Hutchinson (LEDG) – Unstoppable Force
- LIONS: Amon-Ra St Brown (WR) – Double Me
- PACKERS: Xavier McKinney (SS) – Shutdown
- RAIDERS: Brock Bowers (TE) – Double Me
- RAIDERS: Maxx Crosby (LEDG) – Relentless
- RAVENS: Jaire Alexander (CB) – Shutdown
- RAVENS: Kyle Hamilton (SS) – Reinforcement
- RAVENS: Derrick Henry (HB) – Freight Train
- RAVENS: Lamar Jackson (QB) – Truzz
- RAVENS: Roquan Smith (MLB) – Reinforcement
- SAINTS: Demario Davis (MLB) – Reinforcement
- SEAHAWKS: DK Metcalf (WR) – Double Me
- STEELERS: Jalen Ramsey (CB) – Bottleneck
- STEELERS: Cameron Heyward (DT) – Fearmonger
- STEELERS: TJ Watt (LEDG) – Unstoppable Force
- TEXANS: Nico Collins (WR) – Ankle Breaker
- TEXANS: Joe Mixon (HB) – Wrecking Ball
- TEXANS: Derek Stingley Jr (CB) – Shutdown
- VIKINGS: Justin Jefferson (WR) – Double Me
Complete Madden 26 X-Factors abilities list
Below is the full list of Madden 26 X-Factors, and what each of them does. Some of these, such as Avalanche, aren't assigned to any players on the default roster, but can still be found and implemented in Ultimate Team.
- Ankle Breaker: High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch
- Avalanche: Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles
- Bazooka: Maximum throwing distance increased
- Blitz: On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped
- Blitz Radar: Highlights extra blitzes
- Bottleneck: Dominantly win man press attempts
- Dots: Grants perfect passing on any throw
- Double Me: Wins aggressive catches against single coverage
- Dual Threat: Higher chance to defeat bass blocks and disrupt catches
- Escape Artist: Improved scrambling speed when leaving the pocket
- Fearmonger: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker
- First One Free: High fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle
- Freight Train: Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt
- Max Security: High success rate on possession catches
- Momentum Shift: On-field opponents have their zone progress wiped
- Phenom: High chance to win interactions against the first defender
- Pro Reads: Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure
- Rac ‘Em Up: Wins RAC catches
- Relentless: Rush moves no longer cost points
- Reinforcement: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches
- Run & Gun: Grants perfect passing while on the run
- Run Stuffer: Block shedding is more effective vs run plays
- Satellite: Wins RAC possession catches vs single coverage
- Shutdown: Tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches
- Universal Coverage: Increased coverage and catch knockouts in man and zone
- Unstoppable Force: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding
- Truzz: Can’t fumble as a result of a tackle
- Wrecking Ball: High success rate on trucks and stiff arms
- Yac ‘Em Up: Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle
- Zone Hawk: More interceptions in zone coverage
The full Madden 26 Superstars list
Superstars don’t have X-Factor abilities, but still come with skills that outperform their base stats. If you're looking to have the most authentic experience while making use of these guys, head to our Madden 26 sliders guide. You might want to commit the Madden 26 best teams rankings to memory, too.
- BEARS: DJ Moore (WR)
- BEARS: Jaylon Johnson (CB)
- BEARS: Joe Thuney (LG)
- BENGALS: Trey Hendrickson (REDG)
- BENGALS: Tee Higgins (WR)
- BILLS: Joey Bosa (REDG)
- BILLS: James Cook (HB)
- BILLS: Greg Rousseau (LEDG)
- BRONCOS: Evan Engram (TE)
- BRONCOS: Quinn Meinerz (RG)
- BROWNS: Amari Cooper (WR)
- BROWNS: David Njoku (TE)
- BROWNS: Wyatt Teller (RG)
- BROWNS: Denzel Ward (CB)
- BUCCANEERS: Lavonte David (MLB)
- BUCCANEERS: Chris Godwin (WR)
- BUCCANEERS: Baker Mayfield (QB)
- BUCCANEERS: Tristan Wirfs (RT)
- CARDINALS: Trey McBride (TE)
- CARDINALS: Josh Sweat (REDG)
- CHARGERS: Justin Herbert (QB)
- CHARGERS: Khalil Mack (REDG)
- CHARGERS: Ladd McKonkey (WR)
- CHARGERS: Rashawn Slater (LT)
- CHIEFS: Creed Humphrey (C)
- CHIEFS: Trent McDuffie (CB)
- CHIEFS: Trey Smith (RG)
- COLTS: DeForest Buckner (DT)
- COLTS: Quenton Nelson (LG)
- COLTS: Jonathan Taylor (HB)
- COLTS: Charvarius Ward (CB)
- COMMANDERS: Marshon Lattimore (CB)
- COMMANDERS: Laremy Tunsil (LT)
- COWBOYS: Brandon Aubrey (K)
- COWBOYS: Dak Prescott (QB)
- DOLPHINS: Minkah Fitzpatrick (FS)
- DOLPHINS: Tua Tagovaiola (QB)
- EAGLES: Zack Baun (WLB)
- EAGLES: Jalen Carter (DT)
- EAGLES: Dallas Goedert (TE)
- EAGLES: Jordan Mailata (LT)
- EAGLES: Quinyon Mitchell (CB)
- EAGLES: Lane Johnson (RT)
- EAGLES: DeVonta Smith (WR)
- FALCONS: Chris Lindstorm (RG)
- FALCONS: Drake London (WR)
- FALCONS: AJ Terrell Jr (CB)
- 49ERS: Brandon Aiyuk (WR)
- 49ERS: Kyle Juszczyk (FB)
- 49ERS: Brock Purdy (QB)
- 49ERS: Trent Williams (LT)
- GIANTS: Brian Burns (REDG)
- GIANTS: Malik Nabers (WR)
- JAGUARS: Travis Hunter (CB)
- JAGUARS: Foyesade Oluokun (MLB)
- JAGUARS: Brian Thomas Jr (WR)
- JETS: Garrett Wilson (WR)
- LIONS: Brian Branch (SS)
- LIONS: Jahmyr Gibbs (HB)
- LIONS: Kerby Joseph (FS)
- LIONS: Sam LaPorta (TE)
- LIONS: Penei Sewell (RT)
- PACKERS: Kenny Clark (DT)
- PACKERS: Josh Jacobs (HB)
- PANTHERS: Derrick Brown (DT)
- PATRIOTS: Christian Gonzalez (CB)
- RAMS: Davante Adams (WR)
- RAMS: Puka Nucua (WR)
- RAMS: Kyren Williams (HB)
- RAMS: Jared Verse (LEDG)
- RAVENS: Mark Andrews (TE)
- RAVENS: Ronnie Stanley (LT)
- RAVENS: Marlon Humphrey (CB)
- RAVENS: Nnamdi Madubuike (DT)
- SAINTS: Alvin Kamara (HB)
- SAINTS: Chris Olave (WR)
- SEAHAWKS: Cooper Kupp (WR)
- SEAHAWKS: Demarcus Lawrence (LEDG)
- SEAHAWKS: Kenneth Walker III (HB)
- SEAHAWKS: Devon Witherspoon (CB)
- SEAHAWKS: Tariq Woolen (CB)
- STEELERS: Alex Highsmith (REDG)
- STEELERS: DK Metcalf (WR)
- TEXANS: Will Anderson Jr (LEDG)
- TEXANS: Nick Chubb (HB)
- TEXANS: Danielle Hunter (REDG)
- TEXANS: CJ Stroud (QB)
- TITANS: Jeffery Simmons (DT)
- TITANS: L'Jarius Sneed (CB)
- VIKINGS: Jonathan Allen (DT)
- VIKINGS: Christian Darrisaw (LT)
- VIKINGS: Jonathan Greenard (LEDG)
- VIKINGS: Aaron Jones Sr (HB)
- VIKINGS: Harrison Smith (FS)
- VIKINGS: Andrew Van Ginkel (REDG)
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.