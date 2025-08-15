All the Madden 26 X-Factors and Superstars in one guide

The revised Madden 26 X-Factors and Superstars list brings amazing news for Texans fans. These elements of Madden 26 give certain players boosts beyond their stats, and Houston gets three new X-Factors at launch – Ankle Breaker for Nico Collins, Wrecking Ball for Joe Mixon, and Shutdown for Derek Stingley Jr. Tidy work. Read on to find out what those skills do, and see the full list of their designations, in your Madden 26 X-Factors guide.

The Madden 26 X-Factors player list

(Image credit: EA)

All of the players below make the Madden 26 X-Factors list, as of the game's Thursday, August 14 release date. As you'd expect, there's a fair amount of crossover with the Madden 26 best players list. Be sure to brush up on Madden 26 QB Traits, too.

BENGALS: Joe Burrow (QB) – Run & Gun

BENGALS: Ja’Marr Chase (WR) – Double Me

BILLS: Josh Allen (QB) – Bazooka

BILLS: Matt Milano (WLB) – Reinforcement

BRONCOS: Patrick Surtain II (CB) – Shutdown

BROWNS: Myles Garrett (REDG) – Unstoppable Force

BUCCANEERS: Mike Evans (WR) – Double Me

BUCCANEERS: Antoine Winfield (FS) – Shutdown

BUCCANEERS: Vita Vea (DT) – Fearmonger

CARDINALS: Budda Baker (SS) – Reinforcement

CHARGERS: Derwin James Jr (SS) – Reinforcement

CHIEFS: Chris Jones (DT) – Momentum Shift

CHIEFS: Travis Kelce (TE) – Double Me

CHIEFS: Patrick Mahomes (QB) – Bazooka

COMMANDERS: Jayden Daniels (QB) – Escape Artist

COMMANDERS: Terry McLaurin (WB) – Double Me

COWBOYS: CeeDee Lamb (WR) – Yac 'Em Up

COWBOYS: Micah Parsons (LEDG) – Dual Threat

DOLPHINS: Tyreek Hill (WR) – Rac ‘Em Up

EAGLES: Saquon Barkley (HB) – Phenom

EAGLES: AJ Brown (WR) – Max Security

EAGLES: Jalen Hurts (QB) – Run & Gun

FALCONS: Jessie Bates III (FS) – Shutdown

FALCONS: Bijan Robinson (HB) – First One Free

49ERS: Nick Bosa (LEDG) – Relentless

49ERS: George Kittle (TE) – Yac ‘Em Up

49ERS: Christian McCaffrey (HB) – Ankle Breaker

49ERS: Fred Warner (MLB) – Universal Coverage

GIANTS: Dexter Lawrence (DT) – Blitz

JAGUARS: Josh Hines-Allen (REDG) – Unstoppable Force

JETS: Sauce Gardner (CB) – Shutdown

JETS: Quinnen Williams (DT) – Fearmonger

LIONS: Aidan Hutchinson (LEDG) – Unstoppable Force

LIONS: Amon-Ra St Brown (WR) – Double Me

PACKERS: Xavier McKinney (SS) – Shutdown

RAIDERS: Brock Bowers (TE) – Double Me

RAIDERS: Maxx Crosby (LEDG) – Relentless

RAVENS: Jaire Alexander (CB) – Shutdown

RAVENS: Kyle Hamilton (SS) – Reinforcement

RAVENS: Derrick Henry (HB) – Freight Train

RAVENS: Lamar Jackson (QB) – Truzz

RAVENS: Roquan Smith (MLB) – Reinforcement

SAINTS: Demario Davis (MLB) – Reinforcement

SEAHAWKS: DK Metcalf (WR) – Double Me

STEELERS: Jalen Ramsey (CB) – Bottleneck

STEELERS: Cameron Heyward (DT) – Fearmonger

STEELERS: TJ Watt (LEDG) – Unstoppable Force

TEXANS: Nico Collins (WR) – Ankle Breaker

TEXANS: Joe Mixon (HB) – Wrecking Ball

TEXANS: Derek Stingley Jr (CB) – Shutdown

VIKINGS: Justin Jefferson (WR) – Double Me

Complete Madden 26 X-Factors abilities list

(Image credit: EA)

Below is the full list of Madden 26 X-Factors, and what each of them does. Some of these, such as Avalanche, aren't assigned to any players on the default roster, but can still be found and implemented in Ultimate Team.

Ankle Breaker: High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch

High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch Avalanche: Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles

Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles Bazooka: Maximum throwing distance increased

Maximum throwing distance increased Blitz : On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped

: On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped Blitz Radar: Highlights extra blitzes

Highlights extra blitzes Bottleneck: Dominantly win man press attempts

Dominantly win man press attempts Dots: Grants perfect passing on any throw

Grants perfect passing on any throw Double Me: Wins aggressive catches against single coverage

Wins aggressive catches against single coverage Dual Threat: Higher chance to defeat bass blocks and disrupt catches

Higher chance to defeat bass blocks and disrupt catches Escape Artist : Improved scrambling speed when leaving the pocket

: Improved scrambling speed when leaving the pocket Fearmonger: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker

Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker First One Free: High fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle

High fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle Freight Train: Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt

Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt Max Security: High success rate on possession catches

High success rate on possession catches Momentum Shift: On-field opponents have their zone progress wiped

On-field opponents have their zone progress wiped Phenom: High chance to win interactions against the first defender

High chance to win interactions against the first defender Pro Reads: Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure

Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure Rac ‘Em Up: Wins RAC catches

Wins RAC catches Relentless: Rush moves no longer cost points

Rush moves no longer cost points Reinforcement: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches

Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches Run & Gun: Grants perfect passing while on the run

Grants perfect passing while on the run Run Stuffer: Block shedding is more effective vs run plays

Block shedding is more effective vs run plays Satellite: Wins RAC possession catches vs single coverage

Wins RAC possession catches vs single coverage Shutdown: Tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches

Tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches Universal Coverage: Increased coverage and catch knockouts in man and zone

Increased coverage and catch knockouts in man and zone Unstoppable Force: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding

Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding Truzz: Can’t fumble as a result of a tackle

Can’t fumble as a result of a tackle Wrecking Ball: High success rate on trucks and stiff arms

High success rate on trucks and stiff arms Yac ‘Em Up: I ncreased chance to break the first post-catch tackle

ncreased chance to break the first post-catch tackle Zone Hawk: More interceptions in zone coverage

The full Madden 26 Superstars list

(Image credit: EA)

Superstars don’t have X-Factor abilities, but still come with skills that outperform their base stats. If you're looking to have the most authentic experience while making use of these guys, head to our Madden 26 sliders guide. You might want to commit the Madden 26 best teams rankings to memory, too.

BEARS: DJ Moore (WR)

BEARS: Jaylon Johnson (CB)

BEARS: Joe Thuney (LG)

BENGALS: Trey Hendrickson (REDG)

BENGALS: Tee Higgins (WR)

BILLS: Joey Bosa (REDG)

BILLS: James Cook (HB)

BILLS: Greg Rousseau (LEDG)

BRONCOS: Evan Engram (TE)

BRONCOS: Quinn Meinerz (RG)

BROWNS: Amari Cooper (WR)

BROWNS: David Njoku (TE)

BROWNS: Wyatt Teller (RG)

BROWNS: Denzel Ward (CB)

BUCCANEERS: Lavonte David (MLB)

BUCCANEERS: Chris Godwin (WR)

BUCCANEERS: Baker Mayfield (QB)

BUCCANEERS: Tristan Wirfs (RT)

CARDINALS: Trey McBride (TE)

CARDINALS: Josh Sweat (REDG)

CHARGERS: Justin Herbert (QB)

CHARGERS: Khalil Mack (REDG)

CHARGERS: Ladd McKonkey (WR)

CHARGERS: Rashawn Slater (LT)

CHIEFS: Creed Humphrey (C)

CHIEFS: Trent McDuffie (CB)

CHIEFS: Trey Smith (RG)

COLTS: DeForest Buckner (DT)

COLTS: Quenton Nelson (LG)

COLTS: Jonathan Taylor (HB)

COLTS: Charvarius Ward (CB)

COMMANDERS: Marshon Lattimore (CB)

COMMANDERS: Laremy Tunsil (LT)

COWBOYS: Brandon Aubrey (K)

COWBOYS: Dak Prescott (QB)

DOLPHINS: Minkah Fitzpatrick (FS)

DOLPHINS: Tua Tagovaiola (QB)

EAGLES: Zack Baun (WLB)

EAGLES: Jalen Carter (DT)

EAGLES: Dallas Goedert (TE)

EAGLES: Jordan Mailata (LT)

EAGLES: Quinyon Mitchell (CB)

EAGLES: Lane Johnson (RT)

EAGLES: DeVonta Smith (WR)

FALCONS: Chris Lindstorm (RG)

FALCONS: Drake London (WR)

FALCONS: AJ Terrell Jr (CB)

49ERS: Brandon Aiyuk (WR)

49ERS: Kyle Juszczyk (FB)

49ERS: Brock Purdy (QB)

49ERS: Trent Williams (LT)

GIANTS: Brian Burns (REDG)

GIANTS: Malik Nabers (WR)

JAGUARS: Travis Hunter (CB)

JAGUARS: Foyesade Oluokun (MLB)

JAGUARS: Brian Thomas Jr (WR)

JETS: Garrett Wilson (WR)

LIONS: Brian Branch (SS)

LIONS: Jahmyr Gibbs (HB)

LIONS: Kerby Joseph (FS)

LIONS: Sam LaPorta (TE)

LIONS: Penei Sewell (RT)

PACKERS: Kenny Clark (DT)

PACKERS: Josh Jacobs (HB)

PANTHERS: Derrick Brown (DT)

PATRIOTS: Christian Gonzalez (CB)

RAMS: Davante Adams (WR)

RAMS: Puka Nucua (WR)

RAMS: Kyren Williams (HB)

RAMS: Jared Verse (LEDG)

RAVENS: Mark Andrews (TE)

RAVENS: Ronnie Stanley (LT)

RAVENS: Marlon Humphrey (CB)

RAVENS: Nnamdi Madubuike (DT)

SAINTS: Alvin Kamara (HB)

SAINTS: Chris Olave (WR)

SEAHAWKS: Cooper Kupp (WR)

SEAHAWKS: Demarcus Lawrence (LEDG)

SEAHAWKS: Kenneth Walker III (HB)

SEAHAWKS: Devon Witherspoon (CB)

SEAHAWKS: Tariq Woolen (CB)

STEELERS: Alex Highsmith (REDG)

STEELERS: DK Metcalf (WR)

TEXANS: Will Anderson Jr (LEDG)

TEXANS: Nick Chubb (HB)

TEXANS: Danielle Hunter (REDG)

TEXANS: CJ Stroud (QB)

TITANS: Jeffery Simmons (DT)

TITANS: L'Jarius Sneed (CB)

VIKINGS: Jonathan Allen (DT)

VIKINGS: Christian Darrisaw (LT)

VIKINGS: Jonathan Greenard (LEDG)

VIKINGS: Aaron Jones Sr (HB)

VIKINGS: Harrison Smith (FS)

VIKINGS: Andrew Van Ginkel (REDG)

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.