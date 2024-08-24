Madden 25 best playbooks for elite offense and defense

Keying in on the Madden 25 best playbooks isn’t merely a way to gain a tactical edge online. With Madden 25 struggling to offer the same level of pure fun as College Football 25, they’re also a strong means of mixing up your game – and adding variety and depth in the process. Below we offer five great offensive tactics for you to enjoy, alongside two elite defensive set-ups. Upgrade your skills and enjoyment in one hit with GR’s Madden 25 best playbooks guide.

The best five Madden 25 offensive playbooks

Offense is the very heart of the modern NFL. That usually means airing the ball out, and this approach is naturally exhibited here. But if you’re looking for a strong run game, or more balanced attack, then be sure to read on…

Miami Dolphins

In-game label: MIA - M. McDaniel

Best for: Crazy plays and super speed

Summary: Mike McDaniel has earned a reputation as a creative genius since taking on the Miami head coaching role, and capitalised on the insane speed of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane. It’s no surprise, then, that the Dolphins’ playbook is stacked with trick plays, and quick throws – usually to receivers already in motion. These enable fast skill players to elude their opposite numbers on a regular basis. Experiment with Pistol Tight Y Off Flex formation to see what we mean. No wonder Miami is so high on the Madden 25 best teams list.

Cincinnati Bengals

In-game label: CIN - Z. Taylor

Best for: Passing with a Plan B

Summary: Joe Burrow may have missed half the 2023 season through injury, but the Bengals’ system remains built around his strong, accurate arm. If you want to go aerial, the Cincy playbook is a formidable choice, offering seven Singleback sets, and a staggering 21 Shotgun ones. Get inside the opposition 20 and you can then mix in a welcome selection of zone runs or the QB Draw, just when your foe is expecting a jump ball to the back pylon. (Although, if you do decide to throw in that situation, make sure you learn how to use Custom Stems in our Madden 25 tips guide.)

Indianapolis Colts

In-game label: IND - S. Steichen

Best for: Emulating the king of Madden

Summary: This is the offense used by Henry Leverette – the world’s number one ranked Madden player of recent times. Its Shotgun Bunch Offset plays pull defensive formations all over the joint, with two receivers bunched in by the offensive line, and one set out wide on the opposite side of the field. Your foe will often be so busy trying to cover those guys running crosses or posts that they’ll miss your HB breaking free underneath, giving you easy gains in the open field. If it’s good enough for the Madden king, you can guarantee it’ll bring you TDs and Madden 25 celebrations, too.

New England Patriots

In-game label: NE - J. Mayo

Best for: Moving the chains gradually

Summary: Dink, dunk, dink, dunk. The Bill Belichick era may be over – indeed, NE doesn’t have a single Madden 25 X-Factors and Superstars player – but the system that brought him so much success in New England maintains its influence over the Patriots’ playbook. Short, fast passes to slot receivers enable you to pick up short gains before the D can react, and the running plays on offer from Singleback Wing Tight Z and Ace Slot enable you to further wear an opponent down. Win the time of possession battle and you’ll claim more Ws than Ls.

San Francisco 49ers

In-game label: SF - K. Shanahan

Best for: Ground and pound (and pound again)

Summary: Cover star Christian McCaffrey tops the Madden 25 best players list, and his real-life qualities translate brilliantly to Madden. He can run with speed, power, and elusiveness, aided by a 49ers playbook that concentrates on getting the half-back open with committed Pistol and I Form blocking schemes. There are plentiful passing options too – Brock Purdy is no puppet – but if you want to establish a ground game that has the opposition wheezing by the third quarter, learn and master San Fran’s catalogue of big runs. Oh, what a rush.

The best two Madden 25 defensive playbooks

No matter how good your offensive skills, you still need to play defense at some point. Y’know, for at least half a game, on average. So it’s worth actually considering how to pick up sacks and interceptions, rather than just wing it on every play. These top tactics are sure to help…

Kansas City Chiefs

In-game label: KC - A-Reid

Best for: Defending the pass

Summary: Kansas City have won two Super Bowls in three years by outscoring teams with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. But a key part of that formula is bend-but-don’t-break defense. They’re willing to give up short gains on running plays rather than get beaten deep in the secondary. This playbook reflects that, giving you sound nickel and zone coverage that makes it difficult for opponents who just want to throw, throw, throw. For getting started online, where the majority of players want to take constant shots downfield, it’s the no-brainer choice.

Cleveland Browns

In-game label: CLE - K. Stefanski

Best for: Aggression, and pure fun

Summary: Cleveland’s D playbook offers a totally different approach to the Chiefs. It does offer some deep cover, but its main strength is getting pressure on the D using blitzes, and aggressive linemen and linebacker play. You need two good defensive ends to maximise that approach, but also two reliable safeties for those times when the tactic doesn’t pay off and the QB gets a deep shot away. This is a high-risk playbook – but that’s what makes it the most fun when you conjure up a sack and field-flipping 12-yard-loss. Boom!