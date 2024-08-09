Madden 25 best players list and 99 Club guide

The long-awaited Madden 25 best players list has been unleashed, and five players score the honour of entering this year’s 99 Club. Unsurprisingly it’s Madden 25 cover star Christian McCaffery who tops the launch ratings, narrowly beating out Kansas City pair Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. We have the full top 50, and details of that quintet inducted into the Madden 25 99 Club, in your Madden 25 best players guide.

Madden 25 99 Club members

(Image credit: EA)

Five players make the Madden 25 99 Club at launch, and they’re all huge names with a Hall of Fame future. Cover athlete Christian McCaffrey is the first name on the list, alongside elite Chiefs duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Their former Kansas City team-mate Tyreek Hill joins them after another monster year in Miami, with 49ers tackle Trent Williams rounding out the awesome five-some.

The Top 50 Madden 25 player ratings

(Image credit: EA)

The Madden 25 best players list is as follows – and correct as of Friday, August 9.