Madden 25 best players list and 99 Club guide
McCaffrey, Mahomes and Kelce fight for top spot on the Madden 25 best players list
The long-awaited Madden 25 best players list has been unleashed, and five players score the honour of entering this year’s 99 Club. Unsurprisingly it’s Madden 25 cover star Christian McCaffery who tops the launch ratings, narrowly beating out Kansas City pair Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. We have the full top 50, and details of that quintet inducted into the Madden 25 99 Club, in your Madden 25 best players guide.
Madden 25 99 Club members
Five players make the Madden 25 99 Club at launch, and they’re all huge names with a Hall of Fame future. Cover athlete Christian McCaffrey is the first name on the list, alongside elite Chiefs duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Their former Kansas City team-mate Tyreek Hill joins them after another monster year in Miami, with 49ers tackle Trent Williams rounding out the awesome five-some.
The Top 50 Madden 25 player ratings
The Madden 25 best players list is as follows – and correct as of Friday, August 9. Prefer your football varsity flavoured? Then instead check out our College Football 25 tips and College Football 25 best teams guides.
- 1 Christian McCaffrey (HB, San Francisco) - 99
- 2 Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City) - 99
- 3 Travis Kelce (TE, Kansas City) - 99
- 4 Trent Williams (LT, San Francisco) - 99
- 5 Tyreek Hill (WR, Miami) - 99
- 6 Justin Jefferson (WR, Minnesota) - 98
- 7 Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore) - 98
- 8 Micah Parsons (RE, Dallas) - 98
- 9 Myles Garrett (RE, Cleveland) - 98
- 10 Chris Jones (DT, Kansas City) - 97
- 11 Fred Warner (MLB, San Francisco) - 97
- 12 George Kittle (TE, San Francisco) - 97
- 13 Jessie Bates III (FS, Atlanta) - 97
- 14 Maxx Crosby (LE, Las Vegas) - 97
- 15 Sauce Gardner (CB, New York Jets) - 97
- 16 TJ Watt (LOLB, Pittsburgh) - 97
- 17 Zack Martin (RB, Dallas) - 97
- 18 CeeDee Lamb (WR, Dallas) - 96
- 19 Jalen Ramsey (CB, Miami) - 96
- 20 Nick Bosa (LE, San Francisco) - 96
- 21 Nick Chubb (HB, Cleveland) - 96
- 22 Penei Sewell (RB, Detroit) - 96
- 23 AJ Brown (WR, Philadelphia) - 95
- 24 Amon-Ra St Brown (WE, Detroit) - 95
- 25 Dexter Lawrence II (DT, New York Giants) - 95
- 26 Lane Johnson (RT, Philadelphia) - 95
- 27 Patrick Surtain II (CB, Denver) - 95
- 28 Roquan Smith (MLB, Baltimore) - 95
- 29 Tyron Smith (LT, New York Jets) - 95
- 30 Antoine Winfield Jr (FS, Tampa Bay) - 94
- 31 Chris Lindstrom (RB, Atlanta) - 94
- 32 Davante Adams (WR, Las Vegas) - 94
- 33 Derrick Henry (HB, Baltimore) - 94
- 34 Laremy Tunsil (LE, Houston) - 94
- 35 Mark Andrews (TE, Baltimore) - 94
- 36 Quinnen Williams (DJ, New York Jets) - 94
- 37 Tristan Wirfs (LT, Tampa Bay) - 94
- 38 Frank Ragnow (C, Detroit Lions) - 93
- 39 Ja’Marr Chase (WR, Cincinnati) - 93
- 40 Jaire Alexander (CB, Green Bay) - 93
- 41 Joe Burrow (QB, Cincinnati) - 93
- 42 Minkah Fitzpatrick (FS, Pittsburgh) - 93
- 43 Creed Humphrey (C, Kansas City) - 92
- 44 Demario Davis (MLB, New Orleans) - 92
- 45 Josh Allen (QB, Buffalo) - 92
- 46 Justin Madubuike (LE, Baltimore) - 92
- 47 L’Jarius Sneed (CB, Tennessee) - 92
- 48 Saquon Barkley (HB, Philadelphia) - 92
- 49 Stefon Diggs (WR, Houston) - 92
- 50 Terron Armstead (LT, Miami) - 92
