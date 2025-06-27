Madden 26: Everything you need to know about the new NFL game

The Madden 26 release date edges ever closer, with first details of this year’s official NFL sim suggesting that lessons have been learned from the return of College Football. In-depth Wear & And Tear and widespread broadcasting improvements are just two of the ways that EA Orlando looks to be overhauling its veteran Gridiron franchise. ‘Franchise’ being an operative word – because that once-beloved mode is also getting a much-needed makeover.

On the field, QB DNA is the most noteworthy addition, but there’s an assortment of other upgrades too, with news of Ultimate Team still to come. The Madden 26 cover star is Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, while there are intriguing cameos from yesteryear favourites such as Randy Moss. More on that below, along with the Madden 26 trailer and pre-order bonuses. This is everything you need to know about Madden 26.

The official NFL game always emerges shortly ahead of the real-life season. This year’s regular season schedule gets underway on Thursday, September 4 when the Dallas Cowboys visit rivals and reigning Super Bowl champs the Philadelphia Eagles. That means the Madden 26 release date is three weeks earlier, on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Madden 26 platforms

Madden’s sister series, NCAA, made a triumphant comeback in 2024 – exclusive to current-gen consoles. That means College Football 26 is only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Madden 26, however, maintains the series’ long tradition of being available on both modern consoles and those of yesteryear. That means you can play is on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and – yes – it’s also coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Madden 26 trailer

Madden 26 Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The first Madden 26 trailer is all about atmosphere. It showcases the impressive pre-game build-up for a Vikings evening game, with a cameo appearance from Randy Moss – watch closely! We also see hellacious tackles, and big plays from Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Tap that panel to watch for yourself.

Madden 26 cover vote winner

Philly’s year of glory continues with the news that the Madden 26 cover vote winner is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley – although these days that choice is made internally within EA.

It wasn’t always this way, which is why whispers of a Madden 26 cover vote still managed to infiltrate social media. Historically the game’s main man was chosen by a fan poll over the internet, but this had to be changed following Madden 12. That year, Cleveland Browns fans overwhelmed the vote, catapulting mid-tier RB Peyton Hillis onto the front of the box – and ensuring EA would decide on its cover athlete in-house for future editions.

Madden 26 pre-order bonuses

With EA now making two annual Gridiron games, the strongest Madden 26 pre-order bonuses are tied into the MVP Bundle. Not only do you get a whole list of Ultimate Team goodies, but you also score College Football 26 (and all its additional extras) into the bargain. However, it’ll set you back $149.99. Those on a more modest budget can opt for the Deluxe Edition ($99.99), or Standard Edition ($69.99). Below is a comprehensive list of exactly what you get in each.

MVP Bundle

Exclusive MUT Elite Player Item

3 Days Early Access (Aug 11 to 14)

4600 Madden Points

Early Access Ultimate Team Solo Challenges

Season 1 Elite Player Player Item (if you pre-order before July 24)

Saquon Barkley Elite MUT Player Item

Superstar Legendary XP Boost

Player Card Exclusive Item

Franchise Coach Ability Points”

Madden NFL 26 Deluxe Edition pre-order bonuses

3 Days Early Access (Aug 11 to 14)

4600 Madden Points

Early Access Ultimate Team Solo Challenges

Season 1 Elite Player Player Item (if you pre-order before July 24)

Saquon Barkley Elite MUT Player Item

Superstar Legendary XP Boost

Player Card Exclusive Item

Franchise Coach Ability Points

Madden NFL 26 Standard Edition pre-order bonuses

Saquon Barkley Elite MUT Player Item

Superstar Legendary XP Boost

Franchise Coach Ability Points

Madden 26 franchise mode details

Madden 26 franchise mode details

For two decades, fans have pressurised EA to pour some love into a mode that existed long before Ultimate Team. With good reason – and it’s finally happening. Madden 26 franchise mode serves up a laundry list of changes, with draft logic, team needs logic and sim stats all retooled. Weather like snow and rain affects gameplay, while the impact of Wear & Tear means realistic injury reports, with players listed as questionable and doubtful in the build up to your games.

Ahead of those games, you’re able to hone in on opponent strengths and weaknesses, and build a shooter-style load-out specific to one match – with individual play sheets than expand your playbook for one week only. Four different broadcast packages add week-to-week variety, as do any overhauled coaching tree, where your co-ordinators’ abilities matter as much as your head coach ones. Best of all, we're finally getting highlights packages from around the league, hosted by Scott Hanson. It’s looking like a tantalising comeback for this classic mode.

Madden 26 gameplay

Franchise improvements will be meaningless if Madden 26 can’t escape the sameness of recent times. But, as demonstrated in our Madden 26 preview, developer EA Orlando knows this and is aiming to implement major changes on both sides of the ball. For the offense that means quick subs at the line of scrimmage, explosive locomotion, and ‘QB DNA’ – with 50 new traits like make Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson all feel like their authentic selves. In front of them, a focus on ‘foundational football’ sees blocking intelligence and animations fully retooled, too.

For the D, that same mantra means “assignment, alignment and technique” all come into play – so in theory, a cornerback will only pick off an aerial ball if he can see it first, rather than it being magnetically pulled into his hands. Custom zones and safety depth can both be edited at the line, while the result of tackles is based on more nuanced physicals calculations depending on a defenders angle and speed. That’s how it’s all supposed to work, anyway. It felt promising on our hands-on, and we’re excited to see whether it can hold up during sustained play in our mid-August review.

