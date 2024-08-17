Madden 25 rookie ratings guide to all the best young players

It’s Madden 25 rookie ratings time, which means an injection of new blood to enjoy in the returning NFL sim. In this feature, we’ll guide you through the top 20 Madden 25 wonderkids to join the league this year – both in list form, and by honing in on the names you’re likely to see shine. Read on for profiles of Joe Alt and Brock Bowers, or skip straight to the bottom for the top 20 Madden 25 rookie ratings.

Madden 25 rookie ratings profiles

(Image credit: EA)

Below are seven names to watch throughout the coming season, both in real life and on the virtual turf of Madden 25. If you’re more keen to find out how the experienced pros play, try our Madden 25 best teams list and Madden 25 best players guide. We also drill down even deeper into specific abilities with your one-stop Madden 25 X-Factors and Superstars list.

1 Joe Alt (T, Los Angeles Chargers) - 79

(Image credit: EA)

The Chargers used a top five pick on this big boy out of Notre Dame, and unwillingly grabbed the highest-rated rookie in Madden too. Alt will be an immediate starter in LA, and given the critical task of protecting Justin Herbert’s blind side. He gets a colossal 88 impact blocking rating, and does the basics excellently too: 82 for run blocking, 81 for pass blocking.

2 Marvin Harrison Jr (WR, Arizona Cardinals)

(Image credit: EA)

The premier selection of seven receivers taken in the NFL Draft first round boasts a name you’ll be very familiar with. This is, of course, the son of Colts legend Marvin Harrison. But there’s no Peyton Manning to sling balls to in Arizona, so it’ll be fascinating to see whether this Harrison can gel with Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray. Along with his 79 overall rating, he gets 94 speed, 93 acceleration, 84 catching, and 93 jumping.

3 Brock Bowers (TE, Las Vegas Raiders) - 78

(Image credit: EA)

Tight end has been a barren position for fantasy players over the past two seasons, so expect the 6ft 3in Bowers to go high in drafts – just as he did in real life. You can try him out for size yourself right now by helming the Raiders in Madden, and using Gardner Minshew to sling him some balls. An 81 catch in traffic score sees him snag throws in tight windows, bolstered by an 85 catching rating – and 91 acceleration to race away from defenders.

4 Dallas Turner (ROLB, Minnesota Vikings) - 78

(Image credit: EA)

Justin Jefferson is the talismanic figure in Minnesota these days, but the Vikes are also building well on the other side of the ball – and picked up another solid puzzle piece in the 2023 SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Turner takes his Madden bow with key ratings of 90 speed, 93 acceleration, 85 toughness, 83 pursuit, and 80 tackling. If you fancy giving his former Crimson Tide squad a runout, dip into our College Football 25 tips.

5 Olumuyiwa Fashanu (LT, New York Jets) - 78

(Image credit: EA)

Joe Alt may have been taken before him, but Penn State alumnus Fashanu looks to a be a formable addition to the NFL’s left tackle ranks. His signing is great news for Aaron Rodgers as the former Green Bay man returns from a year out through injury. Key numbers for Fashanu include 88 strength, 84 pass block, 88 impact blocking and 79 run block.

8 Jonathon Brooks (RB, Carolina Panthers) - 77

(Image credit: EA)

The Panthers were in desperate need for running back help to support Bryce Young, so drafted Brooks in the second round following a 1,139 yard season for the Texas Longhorns. He might have been taken at spot 46, but EA has seen enough to grant Brooks a top ten slot in the Madden 25 rookie rankings. Take control of Carolina and deploy his 86 toughness, 90 speed, 91 acceleration, and 92 carrying.

13 Caleb Williams (QB, Chicago Bears) - 76

(Image credit: EA)

Six quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but EA needs to be careful not to make young QBs too OP – so Williams, the earliest selected from that bunch, receives a modest 76 OVR. That number will shoot up fast with some franchise mode successes. For now you get 86 speed, 89 acceleration, 93 throwing power, 86 short throw accuracy, and 86 throw the run.

The top 20 Madden 25 rookie ratings

(Image credit: EA)

Here are your top 20 Madden 25 rookie ratings, all in one place. These rankings are correct as of the game’s launch weekend of Saturday, August 17. Looking to bust a move when your star youngster pulls off a pick six, or spectacular sideline grab? Then you now need GR’s Madden 25 celebrations guide.