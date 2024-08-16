Madden 25 celebrations list with all the new signature moves

It’s all change this year for Madden 25 celebrations. For the first time ever, Madden 25 enables you to trigger signature moves for specific superstars both past and present. Colin Kaepernick’s bicep kiss, Cam Newton’s ball flip and Deion Sanders’ Primetime dance are here, along with more than 30 common showstoppers that any player can pull off. Find out which moves are in, and how to do them, in GR’s Madden 25 celebrations guide.

How to do Madden 25 celebrations

Madden 25 celebrations are a little simpler than College Football 25 celebrations. Whereas that game has specific options after first downs, touchdowns and interceptions, Madden keeps things simpler. After any big play you’ll see an onscreen prompt with four options, such as flex, dance, swagger, or – if you’re controlling one of the players below – a more personal choice. Press up, down, left or right on the right stick to unleash the corresponding move.

Madden 25 signature celebrations list

Below is the Madden 25 signature celebrations list, in alphabetical order according to a player’s first name. If you’re more interested in how they play than what they can do after a touchdown, check out GR’s Madden 25 best players guide.

Aaron Rodgers – Championship Belt

Aldon Smith – Sack Swagger Dance

Alfred Morris – Home Run Swing

Antonio Brown – Bennie Biggle Wiggle

Antonio Smith – Sword Fight

Arian Foster – Disciplined Bow

Cam Newton – Flip the Ball to Fans

Cameron Wake – Super Flex

Colin Kaepernick – Bicep Kiss

Clay Matthews – Dirty Dancing

Clay Matthews – Predator

Deion Sanders – Primetime Dance

Dez Bryant – X Arms

Gerald McCoy – Wave to the Fans

J.J. Watt – Mock Clay Matthews Predator

J.J. Watt – Finger Wag

John Abraham – Got my Eyes on You

Maurice Jones Drew – Touchdown Dance

Marshawn Lynch – Skittles Rain Dance

Michael Crabtree – Crabshake

Patrick Willis – Flex Muscles

Ray Rice – Flex his Bicep

Robert Griffin III – Kneel and Point to the Sky

Shaun Phillips – Bowling a Strike

Stevan Ridley – Kick in the Door

Victor Cruz – Full Salsa Dance

Von Miller – Sack Swagger Dance

Madden 25 common celebrations

Your next A-to-Z list covers all Madden 25 common celebrations. There’s more of a lottery involved when getting one of these to trigger, but they’re all there for you to find if you play for long enough. If you only want to handle elite rosters, check out our Madden 25 best teams list, which is coming soon.

The Dougie

Air Guitar

Beating his Chest

Beating his Chest v2

Big Man High Steps

Big Man Poses

Can’t See Me

Cat Daddy

Heart, Kiss, Sky

Dunk over the Crossbar

Windmill Dunk over the Crossbar

Layup over the Crossbar

Dance and Spike the ball

Brush Dirt off the Shoulders

Fake Toss the ball to Fans

Feed Me

Gangnam Style

Teammates pat the Players Helmet

Hush Finger to fans

Jump up and Flex

Jump up after a Tackle

Kick ‘em off the Field

Kiss to the Sky

Place the Ball and Crossed Arms Pose

Place the Ball and Flex Pose

Point to the Fans

Pray and Point to the Sky

Punch and Flex

The Robot

Power Spike the Ball

Spin the Football on the nose

Three various Swagger Dances

Through the Legs Jumpshot… Nothing but net

How to showboat in Madden 25

Showboating isn’t a new feature, but it’s another way of demonstrating player personality – albeit a much more risky one. You can use this feature to taunt opponents when the ball is still live, such as waving it in the air while headed to the end zone. But it’s risky, as it slows your player down – and you’ll feel like a plank if it enables a defender to bring the ball carrier down. Your call, though.

To showboat, hold LT (Xbox) or L2 (PlayStation) then press A or X, depending on your console. In the market for more NFL help? Check out GR’s Madden 25 tips, Madden 25 rookie ratings and Madden 25 X-Factors guides, all of which will appear here shortly.