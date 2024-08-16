Madden 25 celebrations list with all the new signature moves
Swagger like Sanders, Watt and Kaepernick with your Madden 25 celebrations guide
It’s all change this year for Madden 25 celebrations. For the first time ever, Madden 25 enables you to trigger signature moves for specific superstars both past and present. Colin Kaepernick’s bicep kiss, Cam Newton’s ball flip and Deion Sanders’ Primetime dance are here, along with more than 30 common showstoppers that any player can pull off. Find out which moves are in, and how to do them, in GR’s Madden 25 celebrations guide.
How to do Madden 25 celebrations
Madden 25 celebrations are a little simpler than College Football 25 celebrations. Whereas that game has specific options after first downs, touchdowns and interceptions, Madden keeps things simpler. After any big play you’ll see an onscreen prompt with four options, such as flex, dance, swagger, or – if you’re controlling one of the players below – a more personal choice. Press up, down, left or right on the right stick to unleash the corresponding move.
Madden 25 signature celebrations list
Below is the Madden 25 signature celebrations list, in alphabetical order according to a player’s first name. If you’re more interested in how they play than what they can do after a touchdown, check out GR’s Madden 25 best players guide.
- Aaron Rodgers – Championship Belt
- Aldon Smith – Sack Swagger Dance
- Alfred Morris – Home Run Swing
- Antonio Brown – Bennie Biggle Wiggle
- Antonio Smith – Sword Fight
- Arian Foster – Disciplined Bow
- Cam Newton – Flip the Ball to Fans
- Cameron Wake – Super Flex
- Colin Kaepernick – Bicep Kiss
- Clay Matthews – Dirty Dancing
- Clay Matthews – Predator
- Deion Sanders – Primetime Dance
- Dez Bryant – X Arms
- Gerald McCoy – Wave to the Fans
- J.J. Watt – Mock Clay Matthews Predator
- J.J. Watt – Finger Wag
- John Abraham – Got my Eyes on You
- Maurice Jones Drew – Touchdown Dance
- Marshawn Lynch – Skittles Rain Dance
- Michael Crabtree – Crabshake
- Patrick Willis – Flex Muscles
- Ray Rice – Flex his Bicep
- Robert Griffin III – Kneel and Point to the Sky
- Shaun Phillips – Bowling a Strike
- Stevan Ridley – Kick in the Door
- Victor Cruz – Full Salsa Dance
- Von Miller – Sack Swagger Dance
Madden 25 common celebrations
Your next A-to-Z list covers all Madden 25 common celebrations. There’s more of a lottery involved when getting one of these to trigger, but they’re all there for you to find if you play for long enough. If you only want to handle elite rosters, check out our Madden 25 best teams list, which is coming soon.
- The Dougie
- Air Guitar
- Beating his Chest
- Beating his Chest v2
- Big Man High Steps
- Big Man Poses
- Can’t See Me
- Cat Daddy
- Heart, Kiss, Sky
- Dunk over the Crossbar
- Windmill Dunk over the Crossbar
- Layup over the Crossbar
- Dance and Spike the ball
- Brush Dirt off the Shoulders
- Fake Toss the ball to Fans
- Feed Me
- Gangnam Style
- Teammates pat the Players Helmet
- Hush Finger to fans
- Jump up and Flex
- Jump up after a Tackle
- Kick ‘em off the Field
- Kiss to the Sky
- Place the Ball and Crossed Arms Pose
- Place the Ball and Flex Pose
- Point to the Fans
- Pray and Point to the Sky
- Punch and Flex
- The Robot
- Power Spike the Ball
- Spin the Football on the nose
- Three various Swagger Dances
- Through the Legs Jumpshot… Nothing but net
How to showboat in Madden 25
Showboating isn’t a new feature, but it’s another way of demonstrating player personality – albeit a much more risky one. You can use this feature to taunt opponents when the ball is still live, such as waving it in the air while headed to the end zone. But it’s risky, as it slows your player down – and you’ll feel like a plank if it enables a defender to bring the ball carrier down. Your call, though.
To showboat, hold LT (Xbox) or L2 (PlayStation) then press A or X, depending on your console. In the market for more NFL help? Check out GR’s Madden 25 tips, Madden 25 rookie ratings and Madden 25 X-Factors guides, all of which will appear here shortly.
