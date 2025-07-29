Madden 26 best players list and 99 Club guide

The first names on the Madden 26 best players list have emerged, and this year's 99 Club features a complete overhaul. Ja'Marr Chase, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson are three of the seven players kicking off Madden 26 with the highest possible OVR. There are more big numbers to be unveiled in the week ahead – we'll be sharing them all, and populating the Top 50, in your Madden 26 best players guide.

Madden 26 99 Club members

The initial Madden 26 99 Club features seven players, and completely rewrites the elite list from last season. Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Trent Williams made the Madden 25 99 Club at launch – but none of them manage a repeat. They're replaced by Ja'Marr Chase (WR, Cincinnati), Josh Allen (QB, Buffalo), Justin Jefferson (WR, Minnesota), Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore), Lane Johnson (RT, Philadelphia), Myles Garrett (RE, Cleveland), and cover star Saquon Barkley (RB, Philadelphia).

The Top 50 Madden 26 player ratings

The Madden 26 best players list is being unveiled gradually across late July and early August, so we'll feature the full Top 50 below once it's in the wild. For now you can see the official top seven, along with a selection of others we expect to feature based upon their Madden 25 rating.

1 Ja’Marr Chase (WR, Cincinnati) - 99

2 Josh Allen (QB, Buffalo) - 99

3 Justin Jefferson (WR, Minnesota) - 99

4 Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore) - 99

5 Lane Johnson (RT, Philadelphia) - 99

6 Myles Garrett (RE, Cleveland) - 99

7 Saquon Barkley (HB, Philadelphia) - 99

TBC Christian McCaffrey (HB, San Francisco)

TBC Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City)

TBC Travis Kelce (TE, Kansas City)

TBC Trent Williams (LT, San Francisco)

TBC Tyreek Hill (WR, Miami)

TBC Micah Parsons (RE, Dallas)

TBC Chris Jones (DT, Kansas City)

TBC Fred Warner (MLB, San Francisco)

TBC George Kittle (TE, San Francisco)

TBC Jessie Bates III (FS, Atlanta)

TBC Maxx Crosby (LE, Las Vegas)

TBC Sauce Gardner (CB, New York Jets)

TBC TJ Watt (LOLB, Pittsburgh)

