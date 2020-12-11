The Cyberpunk 2077 respec system explained

If you're wondering how the Cyberpunk 2077 respec options work then we've good and bad news. You can respec your characters to some degree, and redistribute perk points, but it's expensive and not likely to be a trick you pull out whenever you fancy a change. Let's take a look, however, at what you have to do so you know what a Cyberpunk 2077 respec actually involves.

How the Cyberpunk 2077 respec system works

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The Cyberpunk 2077 respec option comes via a Progression Shard called the Tabula E-Rasa that will 'restore all spent perk points, allowing you to redistribute them'. You can get one from an ripperdoc by going into their shop menu and selecting the Trade tab. There's one big catch though - it costs 100,000 eurodollars and only lets you reallocate your perks, not skill points.

That price means this isn't an option you can pull out any old time you want to change your character around. It's possible to save up that cash but you'll really need to commit. In my 60 odd hours of play I've averaged out holding around 40-50K cash at anyone time. Admittedly that's just from normal play, buying stuff, and I've not tried grinding for cash, but with all the decent cyberware upgrades nudging into the 25K plus area, you'll have to really commit to not spending any cash elsewhere to secure one of these.

When you do have the money, buy the Tabula E-Rasa from any ripperdoc and it will instantly reset all your perks and give you the points you spent back re-use how you see fit.