The Outer Worlds 2 has over 90 perks, but you can't respec your character because your "choices are permanent" and the RPG's director wants to make sure "you're building your character and really doubling down"

The Outer Worlds 2 's director has explained why the upcoming RPG has ditched the ability to respec your stats, and it's all in service of the role-play.

Obsidian's latest RPG had its grand unveiling at the Xbox Game Showcase 2025 and the Outer Worlds 2 Direct that followed , and while it has some of the most unique perks on the RPG market, with the likes of bad knees being part of the apparently 90+ perks. It's also being unique by ditching one of the genre's most beloved mechanics. In The Outer Worlds 2, you'll be unable to respec your characters, meaning you'll need to think carefully about where you want your points to go before doing it.

The Outer Worlds 2 director Brandon Adler spoke to RPGSite and explained the decision, saying, "Lots of people love respec… that is definitely one way you can go about things. I personally want the player to understand their choices are permanent – they matter – and then they think more about their choices." While the first Outer Worlds game did allow you to respec, Adler didn't work on that game, so his presence is definitely being felt with the sequel.

Adler explains, "There's a lot of times where you'll see games where they allow infinite respec, and at that point I'm not really role-playing a character, because I'm jumping between – 'well my guy is a really great assassin that snipes from long range', and then oh, y'know, 'now I'm going to be a speech person.'" He adds, "For me, it's not wrong that people like to play like that… I want to make sure that the role-playing is really strong.

"I want to make sure that you're building your character and really doubling down – making sure that role-playing comes through the whole experience."

The Outer Worlds 2 director says not every RPG is "for every single person," so Obsidian is "not going to make a game for literally everybody" because "it waters down the experience a lot."