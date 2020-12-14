Cyberpunk 2077 Overheat attack explained: what the warning means and how to stop it

If you've seen that Cyberpunk 2077 Overheat attack warning flash up on screen and not known what it means, or how to stop it, then don't panic: we can explain what it is, where it's coming from and how to make sure things don't get too hot under the collar. And skin.

Cyberpunk 2077 Overheat attack explained

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

You might be familiar with the Cyberpunk 2077 Overheat option from your own quickhacks. It's an attack you can launch on other people, burning them up from the inside when you hack them using your cyberware. It's a great way to damage enemies from a distance, or before they even know you're there. However, if you see the Cyberpunk 2077 Overheat warning appear on your screen during combat it means someone is hacking you to do the same back. If you don't stop them, then you'll take thermal damage from the hack.

The only way to prevent taking damage from a Cyberpunk 2077 Overheat attack is to reach the person trying to hack you. You usually won't even have to do anything - just getting close enough will make them break off the hack to defend themselves as you get nearer. In a worse case scenario you could just run around the general area like a mad man hoping to get close enough to the hacker to stop them. Its' not a great plan though as it's likely to get you killed if you're heavily outnumbered, or even make things worse if you blow your cover and advertise your location to more enemies. The thermal damage isn't too high usually either, so it's damaging to your pride more than anything else. Most of the time you can tough it it, although it is annoying.

However, if you really don't want to get hacked then there is something that can help: check out the I SPY option in your quickhacking perks, which you can find in the Intelligence section of your Character tab.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

If you choose that perk you'll see a yellow directional indicator on screen is someone's using Overheat that will help you locate the hacker attacking you. They'll also appear outlined in yellow, instead of the usual red to help pick them out from the crowd of people trying to kill you via more traditional means. That should make it much easier to throw some aggro their way and stop your brain being remotely fried.