Monster Hunter Wilds cheaters have gotten so bad, Capcom's warning players hacked quests could make the game "unplayable": "We plan to implement additional countermeasures"

If you've dipped your toes into public quests in Monster Hunter Wilds , particularly on PC, you've probably seen or perhaps unwittingly joined a quest that seemed unusually generous with its rewards. Instead of the usual 6 to 15 rare items, that quest may have been dishing out several hundred.

Hackers have put down roots in Monster Hunter Wilds, and cracked quests aren't all that hard to find. On the heels of title update 1, an altogether stomping good time , Capcom is cracking down on all those ill-gotten gains and miscellaneous exploits, and encouraging other players to join the cause while avoiding playing with hackers entirely, lest they risk making their game "unplayable."

In a series of posts on Twitter, Capcom skewers cheaters of all stripes, from the folks finishing ranked arena quests in no seconds flat to those hosting custom quests spitting out absurd loot.

"We have confirmed the unauthorized modification of game data in Monster Hunter Wilds for High Rank environment Investigations, Field Surveys, and more," one post reads. Just to hammer the point home, Capcom even shared a chart that explains what normal quest rewards look like, from Artian materials to Zenny payouts.

❗Unauthorized Data Modification Warning❗We have confirmed the unauthorized modification of game data in Monster Hunter Wilds for High Rank environment Investigations, Field Surveys, and more.Modified data can interfere with normal gameplay and even render the game… pic.twitter.com/Z9HZuigQQZApril 18, 2025

"Modified data can interfere with normal gameplay and even render the game unplayable. If you suspect a quest has been modified, please do not play it, or stop playing it immediately."

"We plan to implement additional countermeasures in future updates to detect users who have engaged in unauthorized modification of game data to prevent other players from being implicated in such actions," Capcom concludes.

Elsewhere, Capcom affirms plans to weed out the obvious cheaters from Monster Hunter Wilds' first challenge quest tourney. The results will only be published once hackers get the boot. (Incidentally, it's also veering away from rank-exclusive rewards to make the challenge a little less sweaty, while still giving the best hunters their podium.)

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"If you are certain that a player is performing prohibited actions, please report them," Capcom advises.

Some exploits are less harmful than others, with a few players using a bugged emote to infinitely slide around maps or occasionally teleport monsters to new areas (thanks, Automaton ), but Capcom's seemingly taking a scorched earth approach with a big wave of hacker pushback. I've mostly lived in squad and solo lobbies outside the occasional Zoh Shia run ( why does this thing take so freaking long to spawn, Capcom ?), but you SOS devotees might want to keep an eye out. If you don't run with hackers, you have nothing to worry about.