Monster Hunter Wilds has a new hotfix incoming, and it might be good news for anyone whose hunter happens to be bald and have no eyebrows

Monster Hunter Wilds has a new hotfix on the way to iron out a few more bugs and issues in the action RPG, and it sounds like it could be good news for anyone whose hunter happens to be bald and have no eyebrows.

Announced on Twitter today, Capcom confirms that the next patch, Ver.1.010.01.00, will be going live across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in the next day. Specifically, it'll roll out at 7pm PT / 10pm ET today, April 15, which is the equivalent of 3am BST on April 16 for anyone in the UK.

Heads up, hunters: Hotfix patch Ver.1.010.01.00 is planned to go live on all platforms at April 15, 7pm PT/April 16, 3am GMT. Details: https://t.co/WxfErbG3BN Additional bug fixes will also be included in this update. Please see the full notes after the patch is live. All…April 15, 2025

As for what we can expect it to fix, Capcom has already outlined a few things – sometimes, you might find yourself "unable to redo the assignment for Mizutsune," but that should be ironed out shortly. Sometimes, "the Palico does not ride the Seikret in some scenes when it needs to in order to progress the story," but it'll be back on board properly very soon, and a crash relating to "trading items with Sekka through Nata at the Village Intermediary menu" should also be banished.

That's not the only crash that Capcom is determined to eradicate in the next update, though, as the developer also mentions: "If the hunter is equipped with certain gears, [the] game may crash upon launch, such as when the network is being initialized."

While the developer doesn't specify what these "certain gears" are, it sounds an awful lot like an issue recently reported on by Automaton , after players flagged a bizarre bug that sees the action RPG crash at launch (specifically, on the "initializing network" screen) if they try to load up the game after saving with a bald character with no eyebrows, while also wearing the pre-order bonus Guild Knight Set.

It's a truly bizarre issue, and while rather niche, it's a very unfortunate problem for anyone whose outfit of choice combines all those elements. Here's hoping that bald, eyebrowless hunters will be given the freedom to dress however they please once the patch rolls out.

Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Wilds review to see why we think it's the "new peak of the series," as well as our roundup of Monster Hunter Wilds' best weapons .