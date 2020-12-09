Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot Cards: How to find them all, and what the reward is

Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot Cards are one of the only collectibles in the game, strangely enough. Tied partly into the mind issues you're having with Johnny Silverhand, and in part to your friendship with Misty, these Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot Cards are pretty alluring to nab as you explore Night City. Here's what they are, how to find them, and the reward you'll get for grabbing them all:

What are the Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot Cards?

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Okay, so usually the clue is in the name, but Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot Cards aren't actually cards at all. Instead, they're huge wall murals that have started appearing across Night City. But rather than some impressive graffiti scrawls they're glitching things, digital-based masterpieces that seemingly only V and Johnny can see.

They are however, related to the various Tarot Card meanings that you'll find in a deck - including things like the Magician, the Fool, and the Hangman. When you've found your first, make sure to go and talk to Misty and Viktor, who'll be able to give you a little more background.

How to find all the Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot Cards

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Handily, finding all the Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot Cards is pretty easy as they're all marked on the map the moment you start the game. Just look out for the little card icon like the one above, and then make your way to each one. Handily they're all pretty near fast-travel points, so it makes them easy to collect in one foul swoop, or you can just grab them as you go through the campaign.

What you get for finding all the Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot Cards

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Once you've collected all 22 of the Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot Cards, you'll be tasked with returning to Misty in an attempt to figure out what they all mean.

When you get back to her, you'll unlock the "Wandering Fool" achievement, and she'll also give you a dream catcher that will be added to the little alcove where the bed is in V's apartment. Not exactly what I was expecting either.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Weirdly enough, as you chat she'll tell you that there's two more to find. But these can't be found just by exploring. Instead, they're linked to the various Cyberpunk 2077 endings, so you'll need to wait a while to collect them all.

