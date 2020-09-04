As November 19 comes closer, there is only one thing on our minds... Which Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath should you pick? Can we really choose the perfect character backstory in Cyberpunk 2077? Should you play as a Streetkid, Nomad or Corpo-Rat? What does your heart tell you? Don’t stress it; just take the quiz below, and you will have the answer.

As you probably heard, there are many character creation options in the upcoming Cyberpunk game. Cyberpunk 2077 has received a lot of praise for its broad choice of faces, body types, hairstyles, voices, clothing, stats and weapons. You can even choose which gender you are, completely separate from your body and voice. Oh, and before we forget; you can also choose what penis you want. Or vagina.

One of the most fun choices, however, will be your character’s lifepath. You’ve got to decide where you are from. Will you be a ‘Streetkid’ from the dangerous alleys of Night City? A ‘Nomad’ from the wild wastelands? Or a ‘Corpo-Rat’ from a mega evil megacorporation?

Choosing one of these will decide your starting point and will influence your interactions later in the game. This decision is therefore not to be taken lightly. To help you out, we have created the ultimate tool for choosing your perfect Cyberpunk 2077 background: a soul-searching Cyberpunk 2077 backstory quiz.

How it works is simple: answer the following questions, and see which Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath is yours!