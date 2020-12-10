Cyberpunk 2077 Brigitte choice: Should you give her access to the chip in I Walk The Line?

The Cyberpunk 2077 Brigitte decision, where you can give her access to the chip, during I Walk The Line is actually somewhat of a pseudo-decision. It doesn't affect anything and declining her offer simple pauses that mission thread for a while. It's still important to clarify the outcomes here though as you've no way of knowing that beforehand. There are lots of important choices to be made in Cyberpunk 2077 and while this looks like it could be another one, it's a bit misleading in that regard. Here's everything you need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 Brigitte chip decision.

This comes after the Cyberpunk 2077 NetWatch Agent choice in the same mission, so if you haven't done that yet, make sure to check that guide out first.

I Walk The Line: Give Brigitte access to the chip or not?

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

After returning to Placide and meeting Brigitte when you've dealt with the NetWatch Agent – no matter which option you picked for that part of the mission – you'll have the choice of giving Brigitte access to the chip, or "checking out your other options first". It's important to see what all the potential outcomes are in Cyberpunk 2077 – God knows there's a lot of them – but in this case, checking out your other options simply pauses the mission until you come back.

If you select the option to walk away then you'll leave Brigitte, saying you're not that desperate yet. The I Walk The Line mission will be complete and the Transmission objective will start, which is the next mission with Brigitte in the main story. It's basically a way of breaking the mission progress to go do other things, with the main objective to "return to Brigitte to accept her offer." The talk of 'other options' is really a bit of red herring that ultimately doesn't go anywhere - you just get the chance to take a break before you accept Brigitte's proposal and head into the crypt with her.