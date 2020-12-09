How to free Brick in Cyberpunk 2077 and open the door

The objective to find a way to free Brick in Cyberpunk 2077 isn't immediately obvious. Firstly because the option doesn't even appear if you meet Dum Dum peacefully - you're given no clue that Brick is even still alive during the mission, but it's possible to find – and rescue – him, if you know where to look. Secondly, if you do get the the option, the game makes things appear a lot more complicated than they actually are. And, finally, like a lot of Cyberpunk 2077 aspects, being able to free Brick does depend on a couple of things, including decisions during the mission. Here's where to find and how to free Brick in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to free Brick in Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

So, spoilers: Brick is still alive. He's not been killed as the in-game dialogue from Royce would imply. You only get the chance to free him if you go down a specific path in the mission though.

Before you enter All Foods, you're given the option to meet with a lady called Meredith. Speak to her and she can give you a CredChip. This can be used during The Pickup mission to pay Royce extra credits for the robot you've come to acquire.

Problem is, if you want to free Brick, you cannot pay Royce for the robot. So while you can take the CredChip from Meredith, don't pay for the robot. You need to refuse, then when given the option to shoot Royce, do it. This will begin a small shootout; kill the enemies, pickup the robot, and follow Jackie.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Now, you're in stealth mode. It's up to you whether you try to do this section in stealth or not, but you need to clear the 2-3 enemies in the first room, then move to the next area. In the second yellow-lit room at the back, with display cabinets and a shard to pick up in the corner of the room, is a detonator. Do not detonate it because if you do, Brick will die. Instead, either ignore or deactivate it.

Between the two yellow-lit rooms is the door to Brick's cell, which is locked with a keypad. I had a look for the code but couldn't find it anywhere; instead, it's possible to remotely deactivate the lock on the keypad, which unlocks the door. Go inside and you'll find Brick.

If you didn't deactivate the detonator, Brick will have a red laser pointing at him. If he moves an inch, he dies. You can disarm the laser inside his cell with a Technical Ability level of seven, but if not, you'll need to go back to the detonator.

When saved, Brick won't follow and help you escape, but he does say that if you ever meet him again, he'll "have you covered". At the time of writing, I haven't stumbled upon Brick again yet (you can meet Dum Dum later if he lives but it doesn't really change anything), but will update this when I do to inform you of the outcome. Either way, it doesn't sound like it can be a bad thing, haven't a bloke like Brick on your side.