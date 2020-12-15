Cyberpunk 2077 Dream On: How to examine the apartment and complete the mission

The Cyberpunk 2077 Dream On side mission is one of the more interesting ones in the game, because it involves politics. Ooh, the dreaded word. Jefferson and Elizabeth Peralez are convinced that someone has broken into their apartment in Cyberpunk 2077 and it's up to you to find out how they got in and what actually happened, because their hired security firm haven't lived up to the task. So here's a full walkthrough for the Cyberpunk 2077 Dream On mission, including how to examine the apartment.

Cyberpunk 2077 Dream On walkthrough

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

When you get the call from Jefferson, head to the apartment and listen to what the Peralez's have to say. Afterwards, Elizabeth will offer to show you round the apartment, which is when the mission properly starts.

You need to scan everything possible and investigate the entire apartment to figure out what the game is. It's fun to suss it out on your own, but if you're stuck, there are a couple of key things to scan that will progress the mission:

Upstairs, scan the enormous grey screen in front of the long sofa and table. It's made of smart glass; if you have a Technical Ability attribute of 10 or above, you can fix it, at which point you'll be knocked unconscious before waking up shortly afterwards.

To the left of the smart glass screen, there are two wooden doors. You can force the one on the right open if you have a Body attribute of seven or more.

This can also be unlocked via the computer in the security room on the lower floor. Use the access code for the other computer from the messages (it's 6709 if you haven't found it) then navigate to the Local Network tab to unlock the door.

This will reveal the hidden security room. Interact with the computer on the desk to read messages between the Field Agents spying on the Peralez's, then turn around and scan the massive computer in the room.

After that, climb the ladder onto the roof and follow the cables to the transceiver. Scan the massive receiver in the distance, then talk to Elizabeth.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

After you're done investigating the apartment, leave the building, hop in your vehicle, and head off in pursuit of the surveillance van. Follow it through the streets of Night City until it eventually reaches its destination. Kill all the enemies in the area – there are a lot of them – then jack in to the van's access point.

You'll learn all about what the security firm have been doing, because they have full biological profiles on both Jefferson and Elizabeth, and have been feeding things into their heads. Call Elizabeth afterwards and tell her the truth, then head to the ramen shop to meet with her.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Elizabeth will confess to you that she had an inkling that something was awry in their apartment, thanks to behavioural changes she spotted in Jefferson. An unknown person called her and told her to not tell Jefferson anything, because their "perfect lives could fall apart at any minute".

She says she's going to tell Jefferson that SSI (the security firm) was spying for Holt, his rival in the mayoral elections. This is where you come in; do you tell Jefferson the truth, or stick with Elizabeth's lie?

Go and meet Jefferson in Reconciliation Park, though you'll get a call from the same unknown person before you reach him. When you're sat on the bench with him, you can either tell him it's nothing to do with Holt and that he's being brainwashed, or that you have nothing to add to Elizabeth's version of events.

Which decision is the right one? Thankfully, there is no correct answer. This is where your adventure with the Peralez's ends, because this is solely a decision based on what you think is the right thing to do. Would your V tell Jefferson the truth, or is he safer believing Elizabeth's lie? Either way, you'll be blocked from contacting the pair again in the future, so it all gets wrapped up nicely.