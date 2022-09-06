Cyberpunk 2077's getting a cop and vehicle combat overhaul, but only on new-gen platforms

CD Projekt Red is ending major updates for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, so future updates including both free gameplay overhauls and the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion will be exclusive to new-gen platforms.

PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are in line to get a "complete overhaul to the cop system as well as vehicle-to-vehicle combat," game director Gabe Amatangelo said in today's Night City Wire stream.

Cyberpunk 2077's limited police response system was a major point of criticism among the many complaints lodged around the game's launch in 2020. More recent updates have made cops more responsive, though a larger overhaul is still certain to be well-received.

"We're doing a bunch of stuff in future updates," Amatangelo added. "A new kind of gameplay loop for melee. A bunch of new actions in the perk tree. More cyberware-feeling cyberware. A lot of fun things that the team really wants to get out there to the community."

Today's Edgerunners update, which includes a transmog system and new content related to the upcoming anime series, will be the "last major update" for PS4 and Xbox One. Today's patch notes (opens in new tab) note that some new "secrets" added in the update will not be available on the old consoles "due to some technical challenges," so the content disparity is already beginning.

Amatangelo noted that the older platforms will still get "smaller updates primarily focused on tech support to keep it all running smooth."

While larger content updates will continue on current platforms, Amatangelo said that the patches up to now have "smoothed out a bunch of stuff, and I think Cyberpunk 2077 can be fully experienced as intended."

Sadly, new game plus was not on the table for this latest update.