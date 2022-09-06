Next Cyberpunk 2077 patch unlikely to include New Game Plus

It doesn't look like Cyberpunk 2077's next patch will feature the eagerly awaited New Game Plus feature.

Last week, CD Projekt announced a new Night City Wire presentation, airing today on September 6, which will take a look at the immediate future of Cyberpunk 2077. Shortly after that, community manager Amelia Kołat confirmed to a Twitter user that the presentation wouldn't feature New Game Plus, seemingly ruling it out of the next update for Cyberpunk 2077.

We have plans to show you quite a few cool things but NG+ is not one of them.September 5, 2022 See more

It's logical to assume that since the new Night City Wire presentation will be discussing the next update for Cyberpunk 2077, it'd discuss all the features contained within said update. If New Game Plus isn't in the broadcast therefore, it's reasonable to assume it won't be in the next update for the RPG.

Further down in the responses to Kołat's tweet, lead level designer Miles Tost (opens in new tab) explained why the feature is so hard to implement for Cyberpunk 2077. Tost explained that the entire game would have to be rebalanced around the player's increased level and gear, and that's not even taking into account the late-game gear they might have that could fundamentally break parts of the early game.

For example, what happens if the player has a double-jump ability incredibly early on in the game? Would you keep your Perk Points and vehicles? There's a hell of a lot that designers need to consider rather than just letting you restart the game with your gear, is the point Tost is trying to make here.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire presentation will be kicking off later today at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. BST, and will delve into the new Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime in addition to what's next for the game itself.

Cyberpunk 2077's DLC expansion is slated to launch in 2023 - could we finally get a look at the expansion?