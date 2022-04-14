Cyberpunk 2077 expansion gets 2023 release date

The Cyberpunk 2077 expansion release date has been set for 2023.

Developer CD Projekt Red confirmed the updated timeline for the long-awaited expansion during the studio's latest earnings call . President and joint CEO Adam Kicinski affirmed that "last year's top priority was fulfilling our commitment to quality with regards to Cyberpunk 2077" and that "support for Cyberpunk will continue."

"Our focus will gradually shift to new exciting endeavors in both Cyberpunk and The Witcher franchise," Kicinski said. "Right now, the bulk of our teams are working on the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion that is targeted to be released in 2023."

CDPR offered a much vaguer update on this expansion last month, so it's nice to finally have some semblance of a release date. However, it's unclear whether the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion will arrive near the start of 2023 or toward the end of the year. As our friends at PC Gamer noted, Kicinski kept such details close to his chest during the call, but more information is expected this year. For now, it's worth noting that CDPR is merely targeting 2023, so there's still room for adjustments and possible delays.

The good news is that well ahead of the expansion, Cyberpunk 2077 is due for another major update, patch 1.6, sometime in the "coming months" according to Kicinski.

CDPR also touched on its expansion in other areas, with multiple unannounced projects apparently in the works across the studio.

"With regard to our other plans, as you can see on the chart , the number of developers working on new projects is growing steadily," Kicinski said. "This number includes the developers currently working on the new game set in the Witcher universe, which we recently confirmed."