CDPR boss tells The Witcher 4 hopefuls to "keep calm" as Summer Game Fest hype builds: "Remember that next week we are launching Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch 2"

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red is pouring cold water on the idea that it might surprise everyone with new The Witcher 4 footage during Summer Game Fest 2025.

This week, Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley took to Twitter to reveal a roster of 60+ partners supporting the 2025 event, and people were quick to spot CDPR among them, prompting a fair bit of speculation in the comments that The Witcher 4 might make an appearance.

And while CDPR co-CEO Michał Nowakowski doesn't mention The Witcher 4 specifically and thus doesn't completely rule out the idea, he does strongly suggest in a quote tweet that the imminent release of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch 2 will be the star of the show on CDPR's side.

"I see a bit of creative speculation in the comments section :)," says Nowakowski. "Please remember that next week we are launching Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch 2. So keep calm, etc ;)"

As someone who shamefully, time and time again gets worked up against my best judgment about apparent teases, only to inevitably be disappointed when nothing happens, I think it's admirable that Nowakowski is stamping out that particular fire before it gets out of hand.

With The Witcher 4 having entered full-scale production back, it's not unreasonable to expect a new trailer sometime in the near-ish future, but sadly it seems this year's Summer Game Fest will not be that day. Or, maybe, Nowakowski sent that tweet precisely because he wants the new trailer to be a surp— Jordan, you're doing it again, you old fool.

