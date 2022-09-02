Cyberpunk 2077's future will be revealed in a Night City Wire stream next week

"What's next" for Cyberpunk 2077 will be unveiled next week by CD Projekt Red in a special stream.

As announced earlier today, a new episode of Night City Wire will debut next week on Tuesday, September 6. Cyberpunk 2077's devs have typically used these broadcasts to announce new game features and delve deeper into certain aspects of it, and it seems like they'll be doing just that next week.

Choooom! There's something new on the horizon – a special episode of Night City Wire!We will talk about our upcoming anime Cyberpunk: #Edgerunners and what's next for #Cyberpunk2077. 🔥See you on Tuesday, September 6th at 5 PM CESThttps://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc pic.twitter.com/8yobnx18qzSeptember 2, 2022 See more

Whatever the future does hold for Cyberpunk 2077, it's likely we'll finally hear about it during this Night City Wire. "What's next for Cyberpunk 2077" will be announced during this special showcase, so we could finally hear more about the single-player DLC CD Projekt Red has been working on since Cyberpunk 2077 launched.

That expansion, last we heard, was slated for launch at some point next year in 2023. It's been a long road for Cyberpunk 2077, from a messy launch and numerous post-launch patches stabilizing the game, all the way to staring down the first major post-launch expansion. There's even some evidence that this new DLC could be the only expansion to launch for the new RPG.

We'll also hear more about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime spin-off series coming to Netflix the following week on September 13. So far, we've seen only the recent trailer for the upcoming anime spin-off, developed by famed anime developer Studio Trigger (who made Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia, and many more anime productions).

If you need something to watch, check out some of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.