After 10 years of updates and 60 million copies, The Witcher 3 is bowing out with "one more patch" to add mods to consoles for the first time ever

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has consistently been one of the biggest and most beloved games of the last decade, and to celebrate its 10th anniversary in style, CD Projekt Red is working on one more update that'll bring mod support to consoles for the first time ever.

"We will introduce cross-platform mod support for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S later this year," the developer announces on social media. "For the first time, creating, sharing, and enjoying mods for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be easier and more accessible than ever."

Essentially, console folks will soon have the option to slap Henry Cavill's face onto Geralt's body, download all sorts of cosmetics, or have all quest markers on the map from the get-go, as long as all existing mods are approved on consoles.

The update's FAQ page explains that existing mod platforms, such as NexusMods and Steam Workshop, can still be used after the upcoming patch, which doesn't currently have a release date. One thing to note is that modders won't actually be able to create anything new on Xbox or PlayStation - all console mods need to be made on PC with the CDPR's modding tool REDkit.

CDPR's dedication to the evergreen open world is really nice to see, regardless. Even after countless updates and a historic 60 million copies sold, the studio is still working on "one more patch," which has a slight finality to it, while still leaving the door open for another "one more patch" further down the road. (For its 20th, maybe?)

The Witcher 3's big boy birthday is also being ushered in with these lovely-looking Xbox controllers inspired by Geralt's silver and steel swords. Plus, CDPR developers recently took a trip down memory lane to share how difficult it was to manage The Witcher 3's, err, difficulty.

