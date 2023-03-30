Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is "at the final production phase," and we'll get more info in June

We'll hear more on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty in a few months, as developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed that its big marketing blitz is kicking off this summer.

"Exciting news, chooms: in June we’ll start to share more information about the Phantom Liberty expansion," the devs say in a tweet (opens in new tab). "Stay tuned!" An (already revealed) image of Idris Elba as Solomon Reed accompanies the tweet, Rather funnily, the investor-focused CDPR financial account tweeted the same image with the excruciatingly exciting phrase "marketing campaign starts this June."

pic.twitter.com/N2cf2TRoY7March 30, 2023 See more

The news comes alongside today's CDPR financial results report. During the presentation, the studio noted that "we are at the final production phase of Phantom Liberty, with 340 developers on the project." We still don't have a concrete release date beyond "2023," but this statement certainly makes it feel a bit more concrete that the expansion is actually landing this year.

That new info in June will be much-appreciated, because we don't actually know much about what to expect from the expansion. It'll be exclusive to new-gen consoles and PC, will mostly take place in a new area of Night City, and will feature a "spy-thriller" theme. Beyond that, we've been left pretty much just to speculate on new gameplay features and other details.

Perhaps the most notable thing about today's earnings report is that CDPR has finally joined the rest of us in actually calling The Witcher 4 by the name 'The Witcher 4.' A grand day indeed.

For more on the upcoming CD Projekt Red games - and boy are there a lot of them - you can follow that link.