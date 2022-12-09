Idris Elba says Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has "the deepest game narrative ever"

The new Cyberpunk star is heaping praise on Phantom Liberty's story

Idris Elba in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom City
Last night's trailer for the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC revealed Idris Elba is joining the cast, and the actor has very positive words for the expansion's story.

Phantom Liberty is billed as a "story-driven," "spy-thriller expansion" for Cyberpunk 2077, and it'll introduce a whole new area of Night City for you to explore alongside Elba, who's playing New United States of America FIA Agent Solomon Reed. CD Projekt Red says the story will take you on "an impossible mission of espionage and survival," which is incredibly vague. And while Elba's new comments on the expansion do little to add clarity to its plot, they do suggest a very involved narrative.

"The deepest game narrative ever," Elba said in a reply to a CDPR tweet about Phantom Liberty. "Enjoy."

It's no surprise to see a major emphasis on story in Phantom Liberty, given that Cyberpunk 2077 is already a fairly narrative-driven game with A-list talent in its cast, but it's definitely enticing to hear an actor as revered as Elba heap praise on its story.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is due to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC at some point in 2023. Unfortunately for folks who have yet to snag a new-gen console and don't have a PC that's up to snuff, the expansion won't be available on PS4 or Xbox One. CDPR has also confirmed that Phantom Liberty will be a paid expansion, although we've yet to learn exactly how much it'll cost. 

With Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and a long list of upcoming CD Projekt Red games, fans of Night City and The Witcher have a lot to look forward to in the months and years ahead.

