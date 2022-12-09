Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is taking you on an espionage mission with Idris Elba

A full trailer for the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC has dropped at the Game Awards, and has casually revealed Idris Elba is the latest actor to join the game.

Alongside the rocker vibes of Keanu Reeves, you'll now have to also deal with the distraction of Elba as you navigate Night City. Phantom Liberty will task you with an espionage mission. Elba, who'll be playing Soloman Reed - an FIA Agent for the New United States of America - will be part of your squad.

Described as a "spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077", the DLC will explore an entirely new area of Night City seemingly known as Dogtown when it drops on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime in 2023. It will be skipping last-gen releases on PS4 and Xbox One.

As you can see from the trailer above that dropped at the Game Awards, it looks to be pretty cinematic when it comes to how things are going to play out.

Game director Gabriel Amatangelo has previously teased that Phantom Liberty is "a new style of plot, which we're having fun with", which suggests it might be quite different from what we've seen from CDPR's creation before.

We already know that Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be a paid expansion, although details on price haven't yet been revealed.

The more we see of Phantom Liberty, the more intrigued we get, so it'll be interesting to watch its development ahead of release next year.

For now, why not check out everything else that was revealed at the Game Awards live.