007 First Light's James Bond actor hasn't been confirmed, but fans are convinced it's someone who only recently starred in Dexter: Original Sin

Last night's PlayStation State of Play gave us our first look at IO Interactive's long-awaited Project 007 , now officially known as 007 First Light, and fans are convinced they've already worked out who's playing James Bond himself.

Although IO Interactive has yet to confirm the identity of the actor, fans have been quick to point out that Bond looks very similar to Patrick Gibson – an Irish actor who recently starred in the Dexter: Original Sin prequel show as a younger Dexter Morgan. Given that 007 First Light is putting us into the shoes of a considerably younger James Bond, there's a bit of a theme there.

"The new James Bond is 100% played by Patrick Gibson," one Twitter speculates, adding: "He's a PHENOMENAL actor and I'm sure he'll be GREAT as Bond!"

"Is that Patrick Gibson? I can tell that smirk from a mile away," another writes , while another says : "It HAS to be Patrick Gibson, sounds and looks identical."

Who knows, perhaps IO Interactive will confirm the identity of the actor once and for all tomorrow, June 6, during the IO Interactive Showcase. Even before yesterday's trailer reveal, it was confirmed that 007 First Light will feature there, so we can certainly look forward to something.

Yesterday's 007 First Light news also confirmed that other James Bond characters like Moneypenny, Q, and M will also feature in the game. What's more, "players will choose how to utilize Bond’s unique set of skills in combat, relationships, as well as the latest in Q's technological gadgetry."

