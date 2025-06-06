Ex-GTA 5 dev remembers he's about to launch a game, announces Mindseye collab with Hitman's Agent 47

Mindseye, the original game from an ex-GTA 5 developer, is launching June 10, and a new trailer shown at Summer Game Fest 2025 reveals it's also getting a Hitman collaboration coming this July.

As the Mindseye trailer winds down, a brief shot of the back of Agent 47's bald, barcoded head looking out over the neon-drenched city appears. "Ohhhhh! That's fire," screams one person in the audience.

The CEO of IO Interactive, Hakan Abrak, took the stage to say, "You may have noticed Agent 47 will be contracted for a very special assignment in Red Rock City."

Agent 47 will be a playable character in a post-launch mission made by the Build a Rocket Boy devs, not IO.

It's a fascinating collaboration to be announced before the game is even out, as we don't really know what the tone of Mindseye is just yet.

The premise is protagonist Jacob Diaz is a former soldier whose neural implant could save humanity from a rogue AI.

The devs are promising to add new material every single month, creating an "ever-expanding player experience," so this could be the first collaboration of many.

So far, Mindseye looks like a cross between Watch Dogs, GTA, with maybe a little hint of Cyberpunk thrown in, so I'm not too sure where Hitman and its stealthy sandboxes fit in. We'll have to wait until summer to find out how these post-launch missions and monthly expansions work in-game.