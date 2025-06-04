Former GTA 5 lead's new studio sees 2 execs leave just 1 week before the launch of its debut Cyberpunk-flavored action-adventure MindsEye

GTA veteran Leslie Benzies' first game since leaving Rockstar Games is somehow releasing in just under a week, and – what is always a good sign for an upcoming game launch – two of the executives at developer Build a Rocket Boy have left the studio.

Despite the fact that being "from one of the main people behind the most successful era of GTA" is a hell of a selling point, there really hasn't been much info about MindsEye out there. There's been a handful of trailers, but actual gameplay footage wasn't actually shown off until a few weeks ago, and what was shown looked pretty solid for 2012 Xbox 360 shooter standards.

Couple that with negative previews that a different studio exec called "financed" and a "concerted effort to trash the game and the studio," and you've got yourself a good 'un.

Earlier this week, Build a Rocket Boy's chief legal officer and former chief operating officer Riley Graebner announced on LinkedIn (spotted by RockPaperShotgun) he has left the studio. In the post, Graebner says: "After three and a half years my time at BARB has come to a close. I'm proud of what we've accomplished."

Shortly after, it was noticed that chief financial officer Paul Bland had also changed his LinkedIn to say he left the studio in June 2025.

Regardless, we'll know a little more about MindsEye later this week as the game's publisher IO Interactive is set to show off more about it during its own showcase on June 6, where it's set to show off its new James Bond game, 007 First Light.

