007 First Light is officially the name for Hitman studio's James Bond game, and it looks to be an origin story

IO Interactive confirms its upcoming James Bond game will be called 007 First Light, and a full reveal is scheduled to take place this week.

It's been almost five years since Hitman developer IO Interactive first announced it was moving away from those stealth games' big, bald boy protagonist to instead tackle the exploits of another master of espionage, James Bond. The developer then confirmed Project 007 with a recreation of the iconic opening shot of so many James Bond films, with the bullet being loaded into the chamber, and not much else.

We finally got another showcase for Project 007 during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct earlier this year, which is to say, IO showed off the exact same trailer and confirmed the game will be on Nintendo Switch 2 .



But now, via a post on Twitter, IO says Project 007 is known as 007 First Light, and it will be revealed at one of the many shows during the Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule this week.

"The reveal will give a world premiere look at 007 First Light, featuring never-before-seen footage, and start a new era for James Bond in video games" reads a press release sent to GamesRadar+.

IO's tweet doesn't go into detail, but it does give us some hints as to what 007 First Light is about; the developer begins its post with "#EarnTheNumber," which seems to imply that 007 First Light will be a story about Bond earning his license to kill and becoming a 00 agent. While this concept is explored in 2006 movie Casino Royale, IO has said its video game will feature an original story.

IO's post also offers a look at our new Bond under the cover of darkness, and while we don't see his face, it certainly doesn't look like it's Daniel Craig under there. If anything, it looks more like David Bowie on the cover of Low, which would definitely be an inspired casting choice (and in the world of Capcom using Toshiro Mifune for the protagonist of the next Onimusha game, definitely possible).

Nevertheless, we will very likely find out who is playing Bond in Project 007 later this week.

