28 years after his death, Onimusha: Way of the Sword has recast one of Japan's most legendary actors in one of his most iconic roles

At last night's PlayStation State of Play event, Capcom gave us a bigger look at Onimusha: Way of the Sword and its main protagonist. The lead character is none other than Miyamoto Musashi, one of Japanese history's most legendary swordsman, and in Onimusha his likeness is provided by a similarly legendary actor.

That actor is Toshiro Mifune, who appeared in many of Akira Kurosawa's most notable movies, including the likes of Seven Samurai, Rashomon, The Hidden Fortress, and Yojimbo. Mifune died in 1997 at the age of 77, but not before cementing a legacy as one of Japan's - and the world's - greatest actors. He even previously portrayed Miyamoto Musashi in a trilogy of films directed by Hiroshi Inagaki.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword - 1st Trailer: Protagonist - YouTube Watch On

This won't be the first time Capcom makes use of a late actor's likeness in the Onimusha series. The protagonist of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny, released for the PS2 in 2002, featured the likeness of Yusaku Matsuda, who died in 1989. That game is appropriately getting a remaster this year, currently set to launch on May 23, 2025.

The Onimusha series has also made use of living actors, including Takeshi Kaneshiro and French actor Jean Reno, to portray in-game characters. I guess we'll see what the rest of the Way of the Sword cast looks like ahead of its eventual launch in 2026 across PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam.

