The Game Awards 2022 live coverage - All the news as it happens
Join us as we cover The Game Awards live
Rounding out the 2022 festivities, The Game Awards showcase starts at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT / 12:30AM GMT. We'll be covering the stream live here on GamesRadar+, starting with some theories about what we're going to see - aside the award winners themselves.
Although there have been a few things teased for later today, The Game Awards has a habit of being the place for big reveals of both new games and major updates to games we already know about - in between the awards themselves of course. Keighley himself states that "Tonight, we are going to celebrate the best games and see what's next with an incredible slate of new game announcements and world premieres."
The 2020 Game Awards were particularly explosive for major reveals, and the 2021 ceremony was home to reveals for Star Wars Eclipse (opens in new tab), the Wonder Woman game (opens in new tab), Alan Wake 2 (opens in new tab), Slitterhead (opens in new tab), Nightingale, and Sonic Frontiers - among others.
Tonight's show is going to be 2.5 hours long, with Keighley explaining that "we’ve streamlined the runtime with more focused content, fewer, bigger sponsors, and some big theatrical moments". He also states that "there are games revealing tonight I’ve been waiting to show you for years", which certainly adds to the intrigue, doesn't it?
WILD HEARTS
Wild Hearts, the new monster-hunting IP from EA, is also confirmed for a presence at tonight's show. The official Twitter feed (opens in new tab) suggests that it's going to be a new Kemono that we'll get to see, aka the game's monsters. They've fused with the environment to give them the power of nature, such as ice or fire, which is making for some very cool creature designs.
BALDUR'S GATE 3
Larian Studios has tweeted (opens in new tab) that there's going to be a reveal for Baldur's Gate 3 at the Game Awards this evening. The tease seems to suggest the return of a fan-favorite character - Minsc. Back in November (opens in new tab), Larian also said that the game's full launch is "on track for release in 2023 – and we’ll have more on that in December", which may well mean that tonight's news also includes that all-important date too.
***90 MINUTES TO GO***
We're just an hour and a half away from things kicking off! Set your timers folks!
DESTINY 2: LIGHTFALL
Ahead of the launch on February 28, we're getting a new Destiny 2: Lightfall trailer at the Game Awards too. There are no details on what the trailer will contain yet, but we got plenty of details in our recent Lightfall interview with game director Joe Blackburn and assistant GM Dan McAuliffe (opens in new tab), including info on its story, how it'll fix Power levels, and more.
TEKKEN 8
Bandai Namco has confirmed that Tekken 8 will have some kind of appearance at the Game Awards, but it's been rather candid as to what to expect. So far we've had a teaser trailer from EVO 2022 back in August, which was then followed up with the official reveal at September's PlayStation State of Play (opens in new tab). But since then, it's been pretty quiet, so it's all up for grabs at The Game Awards.
STREET FIGHTER 6
Earlier today, the Street Fighter 6 release date (opens in new tab) leaked on the PlayStation Store itself. Apparently, June 2 is the date, but we imagine the PS Store just gazumped the official announcement that is surely going to happen later today. Previously all we've had is a loose "Summer 2022" release window so that June 2 date does feel likely. Capcom has tweeted (opens in new tab) that it's excited to watch the awards and does say "make sure to tune in", which feels like a gentle tease for something from them at the Game Awards.
CRASH BANDICOOT
It also looks like we're going to get something Crash Bandicoot-related later today, as the official account has tweeted (opens in new tab) asking what people are up to. That was then replied to by Geoff himself, and retweeted by the Game Awards account. Subtle, right? Rumors have been swirling about something multiplayer-shaped for some time now, with suggestions it might be a brawler title (opens in new tab). However, officially we've got no details from Activision or Toys For Bob, so we'll have to wait until later to see what Crash and co have in store.
STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR
Possibly the biggest confirmed reveal for tonight's event so far is the first look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - the upcoming sequel to the critically acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. So far we've had a teaser trailer and some key art for the game - which has divided fans over featuring a grizzled Cal Kestis (opens in new tab). This will be our first gameplay for the title, which is reuniting us with Cal and BD-1 some five years after the last game.
The Game Awards 2022 showcase is just a few hours or so away. The man himself has been hyping specific games and updates that will feature in his showcase via his Twitter feed, and over on The Game Awards' own feed too, so we have a good idea of at least some of the games that will feature. Let's see what they are, shall we?
