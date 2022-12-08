The Game Awards 2022 live coverage - All the news as it happens

Rounding out the 2022 festivities, The Game Awards showcase starts at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT / 12:30AM GMT. We'll be covering the stream live here on GamesRadar+, starting with some theories about what we're going to see - aside the award winners themselves.

Although there have been a few things teased for later today, The Game Awards has a habit of being the place for big reveals of both new games and major updates to games we already know about - in between the awards themselves of course. Keighley himself states that "Tonight, we are going to celebrate the best games and see what's next with an incredible slate of new game announcements and world premieres."

The 2020 Game Awards were particularly explosive for major reveals, and the 2021 ceremony was home to reveals for Star Wars Eclipse (opens in new tab), the Wonder Woman game (opens in new tab), Alan Wake 2 (opens in new tab), Slitterhead (opens in new tab), Nightingale, and Sonic Frontiers - among others.

Tonight's show is going to be 2.5 hours long, with Keighley explaining that "we’ve streamlined the runtime with more focused content, fewer, bigger sponsors, and some big theatrical moments". He also states that "there are games revealing tonight I’ve been waiting to show you for years", which certainly adds to the intrigue, doesn't it?