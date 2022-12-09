Diablo 4 release date set for June 2023

The release date for Diablo 4 has been revealed at The Game Awards 2022.

It's been a long wait for fans but we now finally have a release date for Diablo 4 , and it's June 6, 2023. During today's event, the release date was revealed alongside a brand new, and very violent, trailer for the long-awaited sequel.

Today's news hasn't come as much of a surprise to fans since there's been several rumors about the upcoming action RPG's release date lately. Last month it was rumored that Diablo 4 was due to release in April 2023 , with several other leaks claiming that it was due sometime around Spring - Summer next year. As we know now though, this rumor missed the mark by a couple of months.

Alongside the game's release date, we also found out about the Diablo 4 open beta, which was announced as coming in "early 2023" earlier this year. This beta follows the Diablo 4 endgame beta from October 2022 which was supposed to be a top-secret event for Blizzard.

Unfortunately for developer Blizzard, things haven't stayed completely under wraps for the Diablo sequel. Back in September, Diablo 4 suffered its own massive leak , similar to the recent GTA 6 leak , which resulted in over 40 minutes of gameplay from a private test build floating around online.