Diablo 4 release date set for June 2023

By Hope Bellingham
published

The long wait for Diablo 4 is almost over

Diablo 4
(Image credit: Blizzard)

The release date for Diablo 4 has been revealed at The Game Awards 2022

It's been a long wait for fans but we now finally have a release date for Diablo 4, and it's June 6, 2023. During today's event, the release date was revealed alongside a brand new, and very violent, trailer for the long-awaited sequel.

Today's news hasn't come as much of a surprise to fans since there's been several rumors about the upcoming action RPG's release date lately. Last month it was rumored that Diablo 4 was due to release in April 2023, with several other leaks claiming that it was due sometime around Spring - Summer next year. As we know now though, this rumor missed the mark by a couple of months.

Alongside the game's release date, we also found out about the Diablo 4 open beta, which was announced as coming in "early 2023" earlier this year. This beta follows the Diablo 4 endgame beta from October 2022 which was supposed to be a top-secret event for Blizzard. 

Unfortunately for developer Blizzard, things haven't stayed completely under wraps for the Diablo sequel. Back in September, Diablo 4 suffered its own massive leak, similar to the recent GTA 6 leak, which resulted in over 40 minutes of gameplay from a private test build floating around online.

While we wait for Diablo 4, why not take a look at our games like Diablo list for ideas on what to play in the meantime? 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  