Diablo 4 gets its own massive leak with over 40 minutes of gameplay

On the heels of an unprecedented GTA 6 leak , a truckload of Diablo 4 footage from a private test build has spilled online, showing multiple areas, abilities, and more.

The buffet of leaked Diablo 4 footage surfaced over the weekend and was quickly flagged on ResetEra (opens in new tab). The two MP4s mentioned in the post – one five minutes long and the other a whopping 38 minutes long – are still viewable at the time of writing.

Both videos star the Barbarian class, with the shorter clip – which has some distorted voices and Discord notifications peppered in – focusing on the cosmetic shop, transmog interface, and merchants in a hub area. We also see a bit of combat in the later half of the video as our Barbarian hero tears through bears, zombies, and undead mages to disrupt some sort of blood ritual.

The longer clip is more combat-focused and shows off the open, swampy area featured in the leak. This dungeon is clearly unfinished (as you'd expect from a leaked test build) so it's not uncommon to see raw polygons or missing textures, but the dingy environment already looks pretty nice in its own unclean way. We can see some of the vertical and layered map design that Blizzard's described before, too; the player scampers down ladders and across ledges to reach different areas as they explore.

We get into more traditional Diablo territory around halfway through the longer clip. A quest asks the player to collect two eyes from swampy temples and slay about a zillion monsters in the interim. We get a closer look at Diablo 4's gearing and itemization menus in the process, and the aspects and stats will feel familiar to Diablo 3 fans.

The dungeon unlocked by this quest peaks with a fight against the level 36 boss Mohlon, Snake Queen. From there, it's back to town to roll and scrap some randomly generated gear. The footage ends with a brief glimpse at the Barbarian skill tree, but we've heard quite a bit about Diablo 4's skill tree overhaul already.

Diablo 4 has been leaking fairly regularly ever since its first alpha playtest began, despite the test being unavailable to the general public. While this is handily the biggest gameplay leak yet, you can bet it won't be the last.