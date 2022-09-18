GTA 6 leak brings 90+ alleged videos and screens online

Over 90 videos and screenshots allegedly taken from a test build of GTA 6 have leaked online.

Teapotuberhacker – who spent several pages on the GTAForums (opens in new tab) patiently going back and fore just trying to convince players the leaks were real before talking in any detail about them – eventually convinced the notoriously skeptical posters that what they were posting may be real.

The stunning discovery includes "GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets" and includes both videos and screenshots, albeit from a test build that has missing assets. Right now, they're pretty easy to find across YouTube (opens in new tab) and all social media (opens in new tab) (although I don't suppose they'll be readily available online for long, let's face it).

It looks as though GTA 6 will be set in Vice City - which backs up a prior rumor about the project - and feature dialogue options that should be familiar to those of you who've spent any time with Red Dead Redemption 2.

No official information on GTA 6 has yet been revealed, of course, although prior rumors hinted that it will be the first entry in the series with a female protagonist (opens in new tab), with early plans had called for four playable protagonists and three explorable cities (opens in new tab), an idea that was scaled back for a smaller scope.

"With development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series well underway, the Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases," Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, said as part of the company's latest financial results report (opens in new tab).

GTA 5 has reached nearly 170 million units sold-in - up another five million in the last three months leading to June alone. The publisher says the new GTA+ subscription has also "seen consistent growth since launch", and players on new-gen consoles, where that service is exclusively available, are spending more money on microtransactions than those on previous-generation machines.

