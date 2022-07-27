GTA 6 to reportedly feature series' first female protagonist as Rockstar overhauls workplace culture

Grand Theft Auto 6 will have a female Latina protagonist due to Rockstar's in-house culture changes, it's been reported.

The report comes from Bloomberg (opens in new tab), and you can see mention of the brand new protagonist for GTA 6 in the tweet just below from reporter Jason Schreier. The report, citing anonymous current and former developers at Rockstar, reveals that GTA 6 will have a female protagonist for the first time in the series' history.

Rockstar removed transphobic jokes from the most recent re-release of GTAV and quietly canceled an online mode called Cops 'n' Crooks after the George Floyd protests. Grand Theft Auto VI will have a female Latina protagonist — the first playable woman in modern Rockstar historyJuly 27, 2022 See more

This is apparently a result of the culture changes at Rockstar, first initiated in 2018 after numerous developers called out management over crunch culture and bullying. According to the new report, Rockstar has genuinely worked hard to turn things around, and many developers cited in the report believe things have changed for the better.

As a result, Rockstar is now more thoughtful with its development, it's claimed. For example, a Cops N' Crooks mode for GTA Online was shelved after the shooting of George Floyd in 2020, a conscious decision by Rockstar. This, in turn, has led to the new Latina protagonist for GTA 6, who will be one of a pair of female stars inspired by Bonnie and Clyde.

The report also states that the development of GTA 6 has been slower than expected. This is apparently due to the pandemic and because Rockstar has shifted away from its crunch culture, allowing developers more time to work on features for the new game, thus extending the overall development time. In the report, there's a great sense that things have changed for the better at Rockstar, and the developers that Bloomberg spoke to were optimistic for the future.

Elsewhere in the report, we learn that GTA 6 will be based in a fictional version of Miami and its surrounding areas. While we don't know when the upcoming crime game will release, it's could be two years away at least.

Rockstar previously said GTA 6 needs to be the "best it can possibly be."