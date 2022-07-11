GTA 6 needs to be "the best it can possibly be" says Rockstar

Grand Theft Auto 6 needs to "exceed players’ expectations," according to Rockstar.

Late last week, the studio announced it would be ending ongoing development for Red Dead Online, as its shifts resources to developing GTA 6. It went overlooked at the time, but as Push Square (opens in new tab) first reported, Rockstar makes a brief mention of its hotly-anticipated game when writing about Red Dead Online.

"Over the past few years, we have been steadily moving more development resources towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series," the blog post on Rockstar Newswire reads. "Understanding more than ever the need to exceed players’ expectations and for this next entry to be the best it can possibly be," the post continues.

This is the only time Rockstar has commented on the new game in the GTA series since it was first announced earlier this year. At the time, Rockstar actually announced the new game in a similar fashion, sneaking it into a Rockstar Newswire post about ongoing developments in GTA Online.

Apparently, Red Dead Online isn't the only victim of Rockstar's new drive to focus entirely on GTA 6. Last week, a report claimed that both a Red Dead Redemption remaster and a GTA 4 remaster had been shelved so the company could focus on making GTA 6. This was a follow-up report on a previous claim that Rockstar had scrapped both projects after the poor critical reception of 2021's GTA Remastered Trilogy.

With GTA 6 in active development, could the end be in sight for GTA Online?