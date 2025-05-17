Take-Two boss makes lofty GTA 6 promises, despite sky-high hype: "Rockstar Games is trying to create the best thing anyone's ever seen in entertainment"

The hype for GTA 6 is already through the roof - its second trailer apparently broke viewership records and fans have been combing over all 5,000 of its frames in the days since. But, as if hype levels weren't sky-high enough, Rockstar Games' parent company just made some very lofty statements about the developers' ambitions.

"The key thing is that Rockstar Games is trying to create the best thing anyone’s ever seen in entertainment, not just interactive entertainment," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick promised in an interview with CNBC while discussing GTA 6's delay. "That's a tall order, and I think consumers have huge hopes for the title."

Zelnick's comments would be laughable in any other context because, just, how the heck do you begin comparing the value of a video game to a comedy club or concert But, again, this is GTA - I'm sure millions of people will, in fact, think it's the best thing they've ever laid eyes on.

"But the delay itself is really a reflection of desire to polish and create the best possible experience for consumers, and we as a company have been known not to have a sort of slavish devotion to release dates but rather to seek the highest quality entertainment," he continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Take-Two executive echoed a sentiment he's made in the past: "Generally, when we announce a date [for] certain, we're able to hit that date." He's been on the record previously to emphasize the same fact - when the company puts a concrete date on a game, they're "historically" less likely to push it again, and historical precedent is on their side, judging by the release timelines of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Here's hoping history repeats itself a third time with GTA 6.

