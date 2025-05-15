GTA 6 fan theories are now focusing on the smallest details, from a potential Manhunt tattoo to a background film made by GTA 5's Michael

After combing through more than 5,000 frames of its new trailer and analyzing every image available, GTA 6 theorists are now focusing on the smallest of details tucked in the corner of the most unassuming shots – and some fans even think they've spotted references to GTA 5's Michael and arguably Rockstar Games' most infamous series Manhunt.

You might remember the GTA 5 mission that sees co-star Michael De Santa fulfil his life-long dream of producing a movie, Meltdown, which you can then watch in one of the in-game theatres. Well, eagle-eyed Redditor Merstty zoomed all the way into an animated image from Rockstar Games' website and somehow spotted the smallest, blurriest version of a Meltdown DVD displayed on a shelf.

"I wonder if he'll get mentioned during the story," one commenter asks. "By the time the game comes out Michael will have been a producer for 13 years, I think."

Others reckon GTA 6 might find some slyer ways to include Michael. Maybe you'll find posters of his new movies around. Maybe you'll randomly hear him being interviewed on the radio. I can already hear you asking over the interwebs, 'isn't Michael kind of dead in some people's saves, though?'

You see, GTA Online strongly implies that the 'canon' ending to the game is Ending C, so GTA 5's main trio should still be alive by the time GTA 6 rolls around, as long as they didn't get wrapped up in another deadly heist in the meantime.

Cal is Jason's friend and a keen conspiracy theoristAs his official bio notes:"What if everything on the internet was true? Cal feels safest hanging at home… snooping on Coast Guard comms with… some private browser tabs open."Let's zoom in on that tattoo… pic.twitter.com/J7CnpKMEKaMay 14, 2025

The other fan theory revolves around Rockstar's Manhunt, the graphically violent stealth series about snuff films. Twitterer GTAVoclock clocked that one character called Cal appears to have Manhunt's Piggsy, a "cannibalistic serial killer who wears the 'rotting head of a one-eyed pig as a mask,'" tattooed onto his knee.

Cal's official bio explains that he's deep into online rabbit holes and conspiracy theories, so while it's unlikely that Piggsy himself will show up, there might be some clues littered around connecting Manhunt to GTA. The upcoming game's second trailer has more concretely tied Red Dead and GTA together, already, so anything's possible here.

