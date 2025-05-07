Rockstar says GTA 6 trailer 2 was "equal parts gameplay and cutscenes," and I'm wondering where the gameplay was

Rockstar says the GTA 6 trailer 2 is an even mix of gameplay and cutscenes, and respectfully, I want to know where my 83.5 seconds of gameplay are.

I've been dying to get my eyes on some GTA 6 gameplay footage since the first trailer dropped more than a year ago, and while the new trailer is a stunning display of big budget AAA glitz, I was admittedly just a tiny bit bummed that we didn't actually see the game, outside of cutscenes, in motion. But wait, apparently we did.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Rockstar declares: "Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes."

We knew the footage was captured on a base PS5, but it being approximately 50% gameplay is news to me.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes. pic.twitter.com/JWFfVYm3onMay 7, 2025

I know you can see a tiny glimpse of a transition into gameplay right here at the 00:23 mark when protagonist Jason is walking into his house, but what else am I missing?

I suppose there's no way to know exactly how Rockstar defines "gameplay," but in my house it's the parts of the game that aren't cutscenes, shown from the view of a player controlling the game.

It could be that there are parts of the trailer that look like cutscenes, but are actually gameplay footage, which would be pretty impressive. I'm not by any means calling Rockstar out, I just genuinely can't decipher which portion of the trailer is cutscene footage and which half is supposed to be gameplay. Perhaps that's high praise for the graphical fidelity, but it doesn't help me parse how this thing plays.

Ultimately, we can only assume from Rockstar's tweet that there are scenes shown in the trailer that are representative of how the game looks outside cutscenes, although to my eyes there's still no knowing how the game mechanics and controls actually look and work. Granted, GTA games generally follow a familiar feel and formula, but I'd still like to see this thing run.

