Rockstar reportedly canned GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters

Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto 4 remasters were reportedly canned at Rockstar.

That's according to the tweet below from Tez2, a popular leaker among the Red Dead and GTA communities. This time, the tipster claims Rockstar was eyeing up remasters of GTA 4 and the original Red Dead Redemption "a few years ago," but "chose not to proceed with the projects in mind".

As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.#GTAIV #RDR1July 4, 2022 See more

As per the leaker, there's apparently no clear indication as to why both projects were passed on within Rockstar. The leaker hypothesizes that the poor critical reception to the Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy could be a factor, but considering the trilogy launched late last year in 2021, and the two supposed remasters were canned "years ago," those two details don't quite line up.

Either way, it looks like we're still not getting Red Dead Redemption or GTA 4 remasters. However, it's worth noting that you can still play the original Red Dead Redemption on new-gen Xbox Series X/S console via backwards compatibility, and the game from Rockstar rarely retails at a premium price point.

The same can be said for GTA 4, which can also be played on Xbox Series X/S consoles via backwards compatibility. Despite this though, fans have been pining for a re-release of the beloved game for years, but according to this new report from the leaker, it doesn't look like they're getting that remaster anytime soon, if ever.

Another report claimed a Red Dead Redemption remaster was planned as of November 2021, but nothing has come of the claim since.