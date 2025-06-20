The "exciting news" Red Dead Redemption fans were waiting for might have been a big meet and greet all along, which is still cool, but not as good as a remaster: "We're cooked, chat"

Us Red Dead Redemption fans have been getting all hot and bothered about some "exciting news" John Marston actor Rob Wiethoff teased while streaming last week. A meet the cast event has now been announced, and while that is pretty cool, it's not the remaster or Red Dead Online update we were hoping for.

The National Gaming Expo revealed the lineup on Instagram, and that's been shared to the Red Dead Redemption subreddit alongside the disappointed caption, "Was this the announcement Rob was so excited for?" This would also make sense given that Arthur Morgan actor Roger Clark also knew about the news in question before, and he's part of the event.

"We're cooked, chat," replies one fan. Some people are huffing copium though, writing , "It would be great if they waited for this convention to reveal there’s going to be SOME kind of update, remastering, DLC, a next chapter etc."

To be fair, Wiethoff did later walk back his comment and try to calm everyone down, saying he possibly misled us and reiterating that "I do not make announcements for Rockstar Games."

You'll be able to meet the actors who play the most iconic characters across the two games, and can see the full list right here . No shade to the actors, they all do an amazing job and this will be fun for whoever is going to the expo, but for those of us hoping for a Red Dead Redemption remake or a current-gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2 , we're out of luck.

I was quietly holding my breath for a Red Dead Online update, but I shouldn't have. I know I shouldn't have and I did it anyway, so I've only got myself to blame for that disappointment. "Once again, Red Dead Redemption fans acting very stupid," someone writes . I'm going to go and hang my head in shame.

In the meantime, check out the best open-world games you can play right now to scratch that Red Dead Redemption or GTA itch.