Red Dead Redemption cast take notes from the Persona 4 school of early announcement teasers with Arthur Morgan's actor now seemingly confirming Red Dead news

It's seemingly increasingly likely that Red Dead Redemption fans have something to be excited about, as another actor from the series has teased an upcoming announcement of some sort.

Late last week, John Marston actor Rob Wiethoff broke the internet while streaming Red Dead Redemption as he teased that he's "got such exciting news" he can't currently share . Whatever it is, he suggested we should probably find out soon: "By the end of this week, hopefully sooner... definitely before Friday."

How mysterious. Obviously, everyone immediately began speculating that it could be something Red Dead Redemption-related, whether that could possibly be a next-gen update for RDR2, a Switch 2 port, or something else entirely. Curiously, he also mentioned that he "won't be the only one sharing" the news, and now, Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan actor, Roger Clark, claims he's also in the know.

Asked on Twitter if he knows "what the Red Dead news is Rob mentioned," Clark simply says "yes," sharing a GIF of a dog giving a smug smile.

Although he's not revealed exactly what the news is, it looks like he might have given something away by the fact that he was specifically asked about some "Red Dead news," and still responded with a metaphorical thumbs up. Even though fans quickly made the assumption, Wiethoff never actually said out loud that his announcement would be related to the series, so it appears that Clark may have inadvertently confirmed that.

It really feels like the pair are taking notes from the Persona 4 cast, of which three actors (from the original game and the Golden re-release) ended up speaking publicly about not returning to the JRPG's remake… before Persona 4 Revival was actually announced . Needless to say, the remake's reveal wasn't exactly a shock when it was finally shown, but it was very good news nonetheless.

Now, it's Red Dead Redemption fans' time to wait and see what the two actors are teasing. If Wiethoff's original statement holds up, we'll hopefully find out by the end of the week.

