While streaming Red Dead Redemption, John Marston's actor teases "exciting news" coming this week and he "cannot wait for you to know what's going on"
Whatever it is, it's been on Rob Wiethoff's mind, "especially playing this game"
Rob Wiethoff - the voice of gruff outlaw John Marston in Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 - teased that some big news is coming our way very soon while live streaming the first cowboy game.
After 15 entire years, Wiethoff finally decided to pick up the controller and play Red Dead Redemption for the very first time for our entertainment, all while giving us little behind-the-scenes anecdotes. But in a recent stream, instead of reminiscing, Wiethoff took a few moments to tease the audience about something coming in the future.
"I've got such exciting news," he said in the clip embedded below. "I can't share it with you right now, and it's absolutely killing me. By the end of this week, hopefully sooner... definitely before Friday. Oh my goodness! The news that I have to share, and I won't be the only one sharing it. I cannot wait for you to know what's going on, and that's all I can say. That's the only thing I can think about right now, and you'll know soon enough. I can't wait for you to know."
Of course, that could be about anything, but then, the actor went on to say that he "cannot think about anything else, especially playing this game, I can't think of anything else."
That last bit gave some fans hope that whatever's coming next for Wiethoff could be something Red Dead Related or, at least, cowboy adjacent. My best guess is as good as yours, though. A next-gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2 is well overdue, I guess, alongside a potential Nintendo Switch 2 port. That aside, I can't imagine Rockstar Games has space for a big new project in the lead up to the behemoth that is GTA 6.
