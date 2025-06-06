Don't write off a Red Dead Redemption 2 remake or remaster, Arthur Morgan actor says: "We've already started to see it for GTA 5 and the original"

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most gorgeous games ever made. It beautifully blends realism with a subtle stylization that ensures you can still see at night and objects you can interact with are fairly obvious. It surely doesn't need a remake, but Arthur Morgan's actor, Roger Clark himself, thinks Rockstar may already be cooking one up.

"I think it's already starting to happen," Clark tells TheGamer . "What's also starting to happen is that classic games, games that did well, and games that still are able to hold on to their fandom are getting remastered now more than ever before. So, I don't know, the data isn't going anywhere, but the technology to refine its graphics is only just going to keep getting better and better."

We've seen plenty of Rockstar games get remasters or ports to modern consoles, and I'm not even talking about GTA 5. There was the GTA Trilogy remaster (that had a bunch of bugs in it) and the PC port of Red Dead Redemption, which has finally got John Marston actor Rob Wiethoff playing the game some 15 years after it first released.

"I don't think a remake of [Red Dead Redemption 2] is something that we can write off for the future, or a remaster," Clark adds. "We've already started to see it for GTA 5 and the original Red Dead Redemption. So, I think possibly it'll remain in the limelight with modern versions of the same game, because the stories are what keeps the players coming back."

Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn't even have a current-gen update and it still looks amazing, so maybe we'll at least get that patch sometime in the future. If Rockstar goes big enough, a PS5 and Xbox Series X-level modernization could very well pass for a remaster.

In the meantime, check out the Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule so you can keep up with everything that's going on over the weekend.